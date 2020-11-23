CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ 2022 recruiting efforts continue to target some of the top talent in the country. An offer Monday afternoon to Gary (Ind.) West Side forward Jalen Washington means the Illini have now offered 14 of the top 100 recruits in the class per the 247Sports Composite.
Truly blessed to receive an offer from Illinois! 🔷🔶@seansmith35 @GWSBoysBball pic.twitter.com/ICOmsW1iAH— jalen washington (@jalen_w13) November 23, 2020
Washington, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward, is ranked No. 23 and a four-star recruit by Rivals and No. 24 and a five-star recruit by 247Sports.
Those rankings have all come with Washington having played just six games for West Side the past two years. He played those six games as a freshman, missing the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. A torn ACL sidelined him for the entire 2019-20 season.
Washington’s recruitment is Big Ten heavy. In addition to the new Illini offer, Washington has other offers from Stanford, Louisville, Nebraska, Alabama, Maryland, Indiana and Purdue.
The offer to Washington is one of two in the Class of 2022 in the past week. The Illini also offered four-star recruit Shaedon Sharpe last week. The 6-4, 180-pound guard is a London, Ont., native and currently plays at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz. Sharpe’s junior season is off to a strong start after he posted four 20-point games and a 30-point game for Dream City in the Grind Session’s first Phoenix bubble.
Sharpe is a consensus four-star recruit and is ranked as high as No. 42 in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. The Canadian guard, who averaged 13 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the 2019 FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Brazil, has other offers from Oregon, Alabama, Xavier, Cincinnati and Creighton.