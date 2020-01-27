CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood has added a prospect born outside the continental United States in every recruiting class since he arrived in Champaign in March 2017. It started with Greg Eboigbodin and Matic Vesel that first summer and continued with Andres Feliz, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Samba Kane a year later to Kofi Cockburn and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk for this season and Andre Curbelo for the next.
The potential to keep up that streak in the 2021 class is still alive, with Illinois offering Paris native and four-star forward Alex Tchikou on Monday. Tchikou is one of three French nationals with an Illini offer in the 2021 class along with Moussa Diabate and Louis Lesmond, while Illinois has also offered Charles Bediako (Canada), Jonathan Kuminga (Republic of Congo), Yerald Mieses and Alexis Reyes (Dominican Republic) and Deiman Reyes (Colombia).
Blessed to receive an offer from Illinois 💙🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/T1NBauuDgl— Alex Tchikou (@tcalex0) January 27, 2020
Tchikou, a 6-foot-11, 205-pound prospect is ranked as high as No. 23 nationally by 247Sports and as the No. 6 power forward in the country. He currently plays at Dream City Christian (Ariz.) after a brief stint at Brewster Academy (N.H.) following a year at now-closed Findlay Prep (Nev.). Tchikou has other high major offers from Alabama, Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, TCU and USC.