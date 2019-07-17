CHAMPAIGN — Rodney Gallagher has yet to play a single game of high school basketball. In fact, the Pennsylvania native isn't even in high school yet.
But he's got an Illinois offer.
Gallagher tweeted the offer — his first — Wednesday afternoon. The 5-foot-11 point guard is ranked No. 21 in the Class of 2023 by the Naismath National Youth All-American Report.
So blessed to receive my first offer from Illinois university ‼️ pic.twitter.com/x5Q2v32aFf— Rodney Gallagher (@RodneyGallaghe6) July 17, 2019
He played this spring and summer for the Wildcats Select 15U team on the adidas Gauntlet circuit. His team went 3-1, losing in the title game Sunday, at the adidas Boys Summer Championship in Birmingham, Ala.
Gallagher is the first reported Illinois offer in the 2023 class. The Illini have offered five 2022 prospects (although Tre White has already committed to Kansas) along with 25 recruits in the 2021 class and 55 in the 2020 class.