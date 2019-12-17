CHAMPAIGN — Illinois went two deep at the PSA Prep Showcase on Sunday at Mount St. Michal Academy in the Bronx, N.Y., with both coach Brad Underwood and assistant coach Orlando Antigua in attendance.
The Illini coaches got a look at some of the top talent on the east coast — fertile recruiting ground for Illinois these days. Two new offers in the 2021 class came out the trip, with Illinois offering four-star centers Franck Kepnang and Micawber “Mac” Etienne.
Kepnang is a consensus four-star recruit and ranked and high as No. 23 in the 2021 class by Rivals. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound center earned game MVP honors at the PSA Prep Showcase after putting up 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Westtown School (Pa.) in its win against Brewster Academy (N.H.).
Kepnang played this past spring and summer up an age group for PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit. He averaged 5.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and two blocks playing alongside one-time Illini recruiting targets Richie Springs, Jamal Mashburn Jr., Hasasn Diarra and AJ Griffin. He has other high major offers from Georgia, Indiana, Pittsburgh, St. John’s, Stanford, Syracuse, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Washington.
Etienne had the best game of his junior season at the PSA Prep Showcase, putting up 20 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and three assists for Suffield Academy (Conn.) in its loss to Blair Academy (N.J.). The 6-10, 220-pound center is also a consensus four-star recruit and is ranked as high as No. 58 in the 2021 class by Rivals.
Illinois was Etienne’s 12th high major offer. Also among the teams involved his recruitment are Arizona State, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Syracuse, UCLA, Wake Forest and Xavier.
Etienne is averaging 12.4 points, 11 rebounds, 5.8 blocks and 1.8 assists this season for Suffield Academy (2-3). He played this past EYBL season for the PSA Cardinals’ 16U along with fellow Illinois target Drissa Traore, who is a high school teammate of future Illini point guard Andre Curbelo at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.).