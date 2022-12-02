Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy and windy. High 52F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.