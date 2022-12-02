What does Shauna Green's Illinois women's basketball team need to do to get votes in the AP Top 25?
Win Sunday at No. 5 Indiana in the team's Big Ten opener, says AP voter and Illini women's basketball writer Joe Vozzelli.
The Illini haven't been ranked since 2000, but Green's arrival has resulted in an impressive 7-1 getaway. Under Theresa Grentz, the Illini were a Top 25 regular, spending 28 consecutive weeks in the poll in 1997 and '98. The drought began soon thereafter.
"The Hoosiers are playing as well as anybody in the country right now," Vozzelli said. "Even without star guard Grace Berger on Thursday night, Indiana routed sixth-ranked North Carolina, 87-63, in Bloomington, Ind.
"The dominant win at Pittsburgh in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night was a big step forward for Illinois in ending a 21-game losing streak in true road games.
"What's really working against Illinois is a decade of futility. The road win over the Panthers was the Illini's seventh in eight games. It took until the Big Ten tournament last season for Illinois to win its seventh game in Nancy Fahey's final season as coach before she retired.
"The Illini need to force voters to pay attention to them and the biggest win for the program in two-plus decades would do just that for Green and Co., as Illinois hasn't beaten a top-5 team since 2000 (Georgia in Champaign)."