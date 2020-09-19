CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten is hoping the third time really is the charm when it comes to its 2020 football schedule.
The original version was scrapped in July when the Big Ten moved to a conference-only slate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That 10-game schedule, announced in early August, lasted just six days before the Big Ten postponed its season.
But now the Big Ten is back with an eight-game regular season starting the third weekend of October. Illinois will play its season opener Oct. 24 at Wisconsin. The Illini upset the Badgers last year in Champaign on a game-winning James McCourt field goal.
The eight-game regular season will be followed with a "championship week" on Dec. 19. The top teams in each division will play for the Big Ten championship, while the rest of the conference will play crossover games at least loosely tied to the division standings.
2020 Illinois football schedule
Oct. 24 at Wisconsin
Oct. 31 vs. Purdue
Nov. 7 vs. Minnesota
Nov. 14 at Rutgers
Nov. 21 at Nebraska
Nov. 28 vs. Ohio State
Dec. 5 vs. Iowa
Dec. 12 at Northwestern