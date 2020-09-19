Illinois football Brandon Peters
Buy Now

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters looks downfield for a receiver during practice this week outside Memorial Stadium. Peters and the Illini will start the 2020 season at Wisconsin.

 Michael Glasgow / Illinois Athletics
Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten is hoping the third time really is the charm when it comes to its 2020 football schedule.

The original version was scrapped in July when the Big Ten moved to a conference-only slate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That 10-game schedule, announced in early August, lasted just six days before the Big Ten postponed its season.

But now the Big Ten is back with an eight-game regular season starting the third weekend of October. Illinois will play its season opener Oct. 24 at Wisconsin. The Illini upset the Badgers last year in Champaign on a game-winning James McCourt field goal.

The eight-game regular season will be followed with a "championship week" on Dec. 19. The top teams in each division will play for the Big Ten championship, while the rest of the conference will play crossover games at least loosely tied to the division standings.

2020 Illinois football schedule

Oct. 24 at Wisconsin

Oct. 31 vs. Purdue

Nov. 7 vs. Minnesota

Nov. 14 at Rutgers

Nov. 21 at Nebraska

Nov. 28 vs. Ohio State

Dec. 5 vs. Iowa

Dec. 12 at Northwestern

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).