The 2022 Illini season is the 143rd in the history of the program and begins on Friday with the first of three games between Illinois and Kansas in Corpus Christi, Texas. N-G sports copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr. looks at what to expect this weekend:
How did we get here?
The three-game Illinois-Kansas series — starting off with a 7 p.m. season opener on Friday followed by Saturday’s 2 p.m. game and Sunday’s 11 a.m. finale — was originally scheduled to be played at the Milwaukee Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix. That fell through, however, meaning Illinois coach Dan Hartleb and Kansas coach Ritch Price had to find a new neutral-site location. Hartleb had a connection in Corpus Christi with former Illini Brady Ballard the current general manager of the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Class AA affiliate of the Houston Astros. Problem solved. The Illini flew into San Antonio on Thursday, arriving around noon before making the two-hour bus ride south to their hotel near Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi. Hartleb said nonconference series like this one — Illinois played a Big Ten-only schedule in 2021 — are important proving grounds for his team and their 51-game regular-season schedule.
“What’s so nice about it is the guys work so hard throughout the year and baseball is a game that’s meant to be played every day,” Hartleb said Thursday afternoon. “To test your pitching and then test your depth. For us to have a full schedule in front of us is going to be exciting. I think it’s going to be interesting because we have very few guys on our team who have played a full college season. You look at a high school season, and it’s usually not even half what we play in college.
“We have got to do a job as a staff preparing these guys physically. I think they’re strong and they’re in good physical shape, which they have done themselves. But then the mental side of it, the grind will be something that we make sure we pay attention to just because they haven’t been here before.”
Fitting all the pieces together
Roster construction has changed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are players being given the option of an extra year of college eligibility, but coaches are having to deal with the realities of a condensed MLB First-Year Player Draft. The 2020 draft featured only five rounds, while the 2021 version had 20 rounds. Both are significant cuts from what used to be a 40-round draft pre-pandemic. That’s created difficult decisions for college players about whether to pursue their pro opportunities.
This past offseason, the Illini added 13 new players, including four transfers in outfielder Tyler Thompson (Carson-Newman) in addition to right-handed pitchers Johnny Czeslawski (North Iowa Area), Tommy Green (Mercer) and Jack Wenninger (Murray State). A bulk of last season’s Illinois team, which finished 22-22, is returning with 24 players back for 2022.
“You go through a whole summer just trying to figure out how to build things,” Hartleb said of how he looked to upgrade the Illini’s roster since the 2021 season ended in late May. “Part of what we went through last year was a lack of experience and some youth in some key areas. We have a little bit of that this year because I like the progress that we have made. I think we’re going to be a lot stronger in some areas. We have some guys that got a lot of playing time last year.”
Will the offense run it back in 2022?
An inconsistent pitching staff held Illinois back quite a bit last season. The Illini posted a team ERA of 6.44. Only Minnesota ranked worse in the Big Ten, and by a wide margin, with the Gophers’ staff at 8.06.
The Illinois offense was a different story, ranking in the top five of the Big Ten in seven categories, including a league-leading .276 average. The Illini also ranked first in total hits (411), third in runs scored per game (6.6) and fifth in both on-base percentage (.374) and slugging percentage (.429).
“We have a chance to be very good offensively,” Hartleb said. “To me, good offensive teams are ones that grind out at-bats. They don’t give at-bats away. They put the ball in play consistently, and then they are very composed when they have runners in scoring position. Some of that is skill and some of that is mentality. We have never been a team that’s been a big home-run hitting team. We have some gap power and we have guys with some occasional power. We have tried to build more around good athletes that can really defend and that’s led us to having some guys that can swing the bat that can also run the bases.”
Designated hitter/first baseman Justin Janas, first baseman Kellen Sarver — a Centennial graduate — and shortstop Branden Comia are among the veteran returnees Illinois will count heavily upon in 2022. Janas, a sophomore, was the Big Ten’s batting champion last season with a .391 average, while Sarver, a junior, slashed .271/.372/.432 in 2021 with eight home runs and 33 RB. Comia, a senior, who saw his career-long 37-game on-base streak snapped last year, still hit .323 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 28 RBI.
Counting on Cole to be their no. 1
Cole Kirschsieper, that is. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound left-hander from Frankfort had his 2020 season end abruptly amid the pandemic after an impressive start that saw him go 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA, striking out 12 and walking five through 20 innings while pitching in four games (two starts) as a freshman. Kirschsieper had a somewhat puzzling season from a statistical standpoint in 2021, though. His ERA ballooned to 5.82 despite a very good strikeout-per-nine-innings mark of 11.3 and a solid strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.69.
“He’s made some adjustments where he’s pitched down in the zone much better,” Hartleb said. “I think that’s going to help him.”
After Kirschsieper’s start on Friday night, the Illini will go with Wenninger on Saturday followed by left-hander Payton Hutchings for Sunday’s finale against the Jayahwks.
“From a stats standpoint, our arms continue to improve from an overall strength and velocity standpoint,” Hartleb said. “I think they’re going to have a much better idea of how to actually pitch. We did a good job of throwing strikes, but to win in college baseball at a high level, you have to throw quality strikes and be able to set hitters up by moving to different spots with different pitches. I think we made a lot of progress in that area.”