Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) run in for a touchdown after a catch against Purdue on Saturday.

Today:

What are the odds for Saturday’s Illinois-Minnesota game?

The host Gophers opened as 14 1 / 2-point favorites. The number currently sits at 13 1 / 2 in the Gophers favor.

Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. Saturday on BTN.

Unless Illinois goes on a winning streak in the next few weeks, it will likely be an underdog in every remaining game but one: at home against Rutgers.

The Illini will be heavy underdogs against Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa. The lines for Northwestern, Purdue and Michigan State won’t be as extreme.

News-Gazette