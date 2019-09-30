Illini open as 2-TD underdogs
Today:
What are the odds for Saturday’s Illinois-Minnesota game?
The host Gophers opened as 14 1 / 2-point favorites. The number currently sits at 13 1 / 2 in the Gophers favor.
Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. Saturday on BTN.
Unless Illinois goes on a winning streak in the next few weeks, it will likely be an underdog in every remaining game but one: at home against Rutgers.
The Illini will be heavy underdogs against Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa. The lines for Northwestern, Purdue and Michigan State won’t be as extreme.
