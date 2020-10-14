CHAMPAIGN — The wait for the official start of the 2020-21 college basketball season ended Wednesday with teams getting the go-ahead for their first practice. The wait to be at full strength continues, however, for the Illinois men’s basketball team.
Wednesday’s opening practice at Ubben Basketball Complex didn’t include a trio of scholarship players.
Redshirt junior guard Austin Hutcherson remained out dealing with a back issue that’s plagued him since the spring.
Redshirt freshman forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was out with a right foot injury. It wasn’t quite in the same place as the injury that cost him the bulk of the 2019-20 season, but it was the same foot.
Sophomore center Jermaine Hamlin, while not a full participant as he comes back from a hand injury suffered this offseason, did at least do some drill work.
“(Hutcherson) has not practiced or done anything with us since spring,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Wednesday afternoon. “He has another examination coming up to see what’s going on there. Ben had a little flare up with his foot — was in a boot, but out now — so he’s just going back though the process of re-engaging back into practice.”
The reason behind holding those three players out was different from the other less-than-full strength workouts this summer and into the fall. The Illini are fully healthy from a COVID-19 standpoint as practices began across the country, which hasn’t always been the case since the players started to return to campus in June.
“When we’ve had issues, we chose not to stop our program,” Underwood said, citing the university’s testing procedures as making that possible. “The reality is we understand cases are going to happen.”
July was a positive month for Illinois because it was a negative month in terms of coronavirus testing. The return of all students to campus in August saw an increase in cases campus-wide that also hit the basketball program. The Big Ten’s protocol change in September that players who test positive sit out 21 days tacked on a little more time to the quarantine/unavailable period for Illinois’ more recent positive cases.
“The one thing that’s happened is we’ve learned, and it’s been extremely educational for all our athletes to know what quarantine looks like and feels like,” Underwood said. “It’s not fun. It’s miserable. We’ve had some now understand what the myocarditis testing and the process of what it would like to be out 21 days. When we talk about keeping your circles tight and not letting anybody else in and masking up and washing your hands all the time and understanding those are circumstances sometimes out of our control, but it’s always at the forefront of what we’re doing and talking about.”
Underwood said it would be “foolish” of him to think the 2020-21 season would play out without positive cases. It’s something he said is discussed in twice-a-week Zoom calls between the 14 Big Ten coaches. The idea is to stay connected in terms of available information and figure out what questions still need answered.
“The winner of the Big Ten is probably going to be the team that handles COVID the best and gets a little bit lucky,” Underwood said, which has been a common refrain from the Illinois coach. “If you’re out three weeks doing nothing, think about how long it takes you to come back. You could miss six, seven or eight games in that timeframe, and that impacts the league standings. … I don’t know if we play 14 league games or if we get them all in. There will probably be some of that.
"I think the exciting thing for all of college sports is we’re back, we’re going to have an NCAA tournament. It’s not always going to be fair. It’s not always going to make sense. But the important thing is we’re back on the court and back playing, and that’s great for our sport and great for athletics.”
Underwood said with the ongoing communication between all of the Big Ten coaches and the conference office, he expects there to be some “built-in understanding” for how the season could be affected by the ongoing pandemic.
“Maybe the last week or last 10 days of the season is kind of set aside for opportunities for games to be made up,” Underwood said. “You may not have one guy for 21 days. If you lose an Ayo (Dosunmu) or lose somebody like that for an extended period of time, it will impact your season, but that’s going to be the reality of a COVID 2020 season.”
Underwood considers his team’s depth an advantage in that type of season. A veteran Illinois team with the versatility of several players capable of playing multiple positions could come in handy, too.
“We fully expect to have guys out,” Underwood said. “I hope it doesn’t happen. I hope we’re blessed and stay away from that, but in the meantime, if it does happen, I think we’re in a nice spot.”