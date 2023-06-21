PINCKNEYVILLE — Karsen Konkel on Wednesday morning became the first tight end to commit to Illinois football's Class of 2024.
The Pinckneyville senior-to-be announced his pledge via social media with the caption "100% COMMITTED" and a picture of himself in Illini gear.
Konkel is listed as a three-star recruit by both 247sports and Rivals. Beyond Illinois, he possessed offers from Arkansas, Ball State, Boston College, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Indiana, Lindenwood, Michigan State, Northern Illinois, Pitt, Southern Illinois and Virginia Tech.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Konkel played in five of Pinckneyville's nine games during a 3-6 campaign last fall. He hauled in one pass — a 28-yard touchdown throw — and carried the ball 25 times for 170 yards and one score. He also made 21 tackles and three tackles for loss on defense.
Konkel brings Illinois' Class of 2024 up to 10 total members. Konkel joins quarterback Trey Petty, receiver Carlos Orr and offensive tackle Brandon Hansen as offensive commits, though athlete Tysean Griffin also could fall into that category.
Konkel also is the fourth in-state commit in the Illini's Class of 2024, following the pledges of Hansen, Griffin and defensive lineman Eddie Tuerk.