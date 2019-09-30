CHAMPAIGN -- The official unofficial Big Ten basketball preseason media poll was released Monday morning, and Illinois was picked to finish seventh in the conference. Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu was also one of five selections for the All-Big Ten First Team.
Michigan State was a near unanimous No. 1, garnering 27 of 28 first-place votes. Maryland, second in the poll, received the other first-place vote. The top five was rounded out by Ohio State, Purdue and Michigan.
The vote for preseason Player of the Year had the same split as the teams. Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston, the lone returning Associated Press First Team All-American in the country, received 27 first-place votes. Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith received the other.
The preseason All-Big Ten First Team was also led by Winston, who was the only unanimous selection. Penn State forward Lamar Stevens received 26 votes, Dosunmu had 18 votes, Maryland's Anthony Cowan 16 and Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson 14.
Ohio State also had the top two freshmen in voting for Freshman of the Year. Point guard D.J. Carton was tops with 15 votes, while forward EJ Liddell had four votes. Both were one-time Illinois recruiting targets.
Projected finish (first-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Michigan State 391 (27)
2. Maryland 349 (1)
3. Ohio State 336
4. Purdue 311
5. Michigan 255
6. Wisconsin 241
7. Illinois 239
8. Iowa 174
9. Penn State 164
10. Indiana 155
11. Minnesota 127
12. Rutgers 95
13. Nebraska 69
14. Northwestern 34
Player of the Year
Cassius Winston (27)
Also receiving votes
Jalen Smith (1)
Freshman of the Year
D.J. Carton (15)
Also receiving votes
EJ Liddell (4), Trayce Jackson-Davis (3), Franz Wagner (3), Kofi Cockburn (1), Jerome Hunter (1), Rocket Watts (1)
All-Big Ten First Team
Cassius Winston (28, unanimous)
Lamar Stevens (26)
Ayo Dosunmu (18)
Anthony Cowan (16)
Kaleb Wesson (14)
Also receiving votes
Zavier Simpson (13), Jalen Smith (12), Joe Weiskamp (5), Xavier Tillman (2), Nojel Eastern (2), Giorgi Bezhanishvili (1), Matt Haarms (1), Geo Baker (1), Aaron Henry (1)