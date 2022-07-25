A day before Big Ten football Media Days starts in Indianapolis on Tuesday, cleveland.com compiled results of its 12th annual Big Ten poll.
And beat writers who cover the league aren't thinking too fondly of what Illinois can accomplish in its second season under Bret Bielema.
The Illini are picked to finish sixth in the Big Ten West, only ahead of Northwestern. Illinois received 65 points, with Northwestern checking in at seventh with 61 points.
Wisconsin is the favorite to win the Big Ten West, with the Badgers receiving 246 points and 31 first-place votes. Writers pegged Iowa in second place with 198 points, followed by Minnesota in third with 162 points, Purdue in fourth with 153 points and Nebraska in fifth with 123 points.
Ohio State is the unanimous choice to win the Big Ten East and the Big Ten championship game, with Ryan Day's Buckeyes receiving all 36 first-place votes and 252 points. Michigan (203 points), Penn State (169 points), Michigan State (162 points), Maryland (104 points), Rutgers (60 points) and Indiana (58 points) rounded out the Big Ten East projections.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the writers' pick for Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, with Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell the preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
No Illini players received any votes for those two individual honors.
Illinois finished 5-7 last season, including 4-5 in the Big Ten as the Illini wound up fifth in the Big Ten West.
The Illini kick off training camp on Saturday in Champaign and open the season at 3 p.m. on Aug. 27 against Wyoming at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.