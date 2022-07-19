CHAMPAIGN — Cole Kirschsieper is the first Illinois baseball player to be selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.
A mere 13 slots later, Justin Janas became the second Illini to be picked.
Kirschsieper's name appeared in Tuesday's 12th round of the draft, when he was taken 352nd overall by the Miami Marlins. Janas' name showed up in that same round, as he was selected 365th overall by the Atlanta Braves.
Each athlete completed his third season with Dan Hartleb's Illinois program earlier this year, and each is an in-state product.
Kirschsieper is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound left-handed pitcher out of Frankfort. The Lincoln-Way East graduate led the Illini in starts (15) and innings pitched (87 1/3) last spring, recording a 7-2 record with a 3.40 earned run average and 88 strikeouts against 29 walks.
Janas is a 6-3, 205-pound infelder out of Homer Glen. The Marist alumnus started in 47 of Illinois' 53 games during the 2022 campaign, logging the squad's second-best batting average at .343 and its top marks in on-base percentage (.489) and on base plus slugging percentage (1.020) among all of its starters.
Janas swatted six home runs, drove in 37 runs, walked 28 times and was hit by a pitch 23 times while striking out 25 times.
Both Kirschsieper and Janas were named All-Big Ten Conference second-teamers for their respective efforts last season.
The 2022 MLB Draft is ongoing and lasts 20 rounds, concluding later Tuesday.