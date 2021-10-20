CHAMPAIGN — The nature of social media and the way information is disseminated in this day and age — with considerable speed — meant the Illinois football team couldn’t help but be aware of what Bret Bielema had said during his weekly press conference Monday afternoon in regard to the state of the Illini roster.
Bielema lamented Illinois’ offensive line depth behind the top group of seven that includes four fifth-year players and one in his sixth year. Bielema’s criticism fell firmly on the previous coaching staff.
The public response on social media generally saw it as a coach throwing a position group or two — quarterback recruiting during Lovie Smith’s tenure also took a hit — under the proverbial bus.
Bielema’s comments went viral. Some members of his team, though, considered the reaction from outside the program overblown when asked about it after practice on Tuesday.
“I don’t know why this is receiving so much heat,” said Doug Kramer, the sixth-year member of Illinois’ offensive line and starting center. “I didn’t take it personally. That’s really all it was — a little bit of noise on a Monday.”
Chase Brown had similar feelings. The Illinois redshirt sophomore running back didn’t see what Bielema said as his coach punting on the 2021 season to focus on the future. Brown also shared that was the general sentiment in the Illini locker room.
“From what I saw, it was a snippet and something that was kind of pulled out of context,” Brown said. “Sometimes, things might sound worse than it actually is, you know what I mean? I know some guys talked to him, but we didn’t take it the wrong way. We know what he’s talking about. He’s being realistic.
“You can’t be looking too far ahead, but I know coach is thinking about that. His job is to build a Big Ten championship team, whether the players on this team are a part of it or not.”
The coming offseason will be a critical one for Bielema early in his tenure as Illinois coach. After the NCAA allowed expanded rosters for the 2021 season because of the number of super seniors taking advantage of a bonus year of eligibility, teams will have to trim their rosters back to 85 scholarship players for the 2022 season.
Bielema welcomed every Illini back for the 2021 season if they wanted to return. That won’t necessarily be the case ahead of the 2022 season. Everyone that played in 2020 received a bonus season of eligibility. A scholarship is only guaranteed for four years. Something will have to give.
“I stood at the front of the room last year when I took over and said everybody is invited back because of COVID,” Bielema said. “They gave me the opportunity to do that. But as this roster continues to transition, I’ve got to make tough decisions. Players have to make decisions.
“As a head coach, you’re only as good as your roster. I learned that the first time I went to the Kentucky Derby. Nobody was betting on the jockeys. Everybody was betting on the horses. To win the Derby, you’ve got to have the right horse, and I think our players are going to be a reflection of what our program stands for.”
The players are still standing with Bielema publicly. Kramer and Brown said they both appreciate Bielema’s honest approach to where the Illini (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) stand going into Saturday’s game at No. 7 Penn State (5-1, 2-1).
“For me, as a player and all around my life, being honest and straight up is something I take seriously,” Brown said. “Why beat around the bush when you can be straight up with somebody and let them know how it is? I know people want to hear how great they are all the time, but sometimes the truth is what you need to hear.
“Going back to what coach said, I don’t think anything he said was negative. I think a lot of what he said was, ‘Hey, we have guys transitioning out of here, and we need to get better in all areas of the team.’”
Kramer understands he has just five guaranteed games left to play at Illinois. His time with the program is running short, but he still put his support behind Bielema.
“I stand behind him no matter what,” Kramer said. “I see everything on Twitter going off. What matters to me and what matters to this team is what the individuals inside that building feel. We all have Coach B’s back, and we know Coach B has our back.”