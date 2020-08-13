The COVID-19 pandemic is causing high schools around Illinois to take unprecedented steps in order to conduct as normal a 2020-21 athletics schedule as possible.
Officials in the Illini Prairie Conference and Apollo Conference on Thursday announced the latest such decision, as the leagues will cross over for the 2021 football campaign to create seven nonconference matchups.
This is a one-year deal that only will affect football programs.
“What may have started out as kind of a bunch of guys brainstorming and throwing things against the wall to see what sticks,” Mahomet-Seymour athletic director Matt Hensley said, “it kind of became, ‘You know what, that’s not a bad idea. What would that look like if we actually did it?’”
The move helps Apollo schools fill a nonconference void in each of their football schedules without having to worry about travel restrictions pertaining to EMS regions, which the Illinois Department of Public Health uses for its “Restore Illinois” plan boundaries.
Football teams are among those currently unable to compete outside of their EMS region unless it’s for a conference event, though they also presently are unable to play games at all under IDPH restrictions.
“To take football off the table and know that’s going to be set,” Hensley said, “is certainly a big checkmark.”
IPC-Apollo football matchups are set as follows: Mt. Zion at Chillicothe IVC in Week 1, Prairie Central at Effingham in Week 2, Pontiac at Taylorville in Week 3, Rantoul at Lincoln in Week 4, St. Joseph-Ogden at Charleston in Week 5, Mattoon at Monticello in Week 6 and M-S at Unity in Week 7.
Unity AD Scott Hamilton and Monticello AD Dan Sheehan said games were determined by a random drawing. Bloomington Central Catholic and Olympia the odd teams out from the IPC because the Apollo has just seven schools, and those clubs will face one another in a nonconference game to compensate.
“For a lot of reasons it made a lot of sense,” said Hamilton, also Unity’s football coach. “Many of us play a lot of the Apollo schools in games as it is already, in other sports. We already have that relationship with a lot of those schools.”
Sheehan said he, Hamilton, Hensley and Mt. Zion AD Ben Davis have spoken throughout the pandemic about all sorts of prep sports matters.
“With ... some of the strict rules and regulations in terms of finding opponents within your COVID region,” Sheehan said, “this is a way to protect Apollo kids and IPC kids.”
Hamilton and Sheehan said the IHSA has directed schools to plan a seven-week regular-season football schedule and leave two weeks open for a potential playoff event.
Sheehan added that IPC ADs couldn’t decide which weeks of their already-established football schedules they wanted to use — Weeks 1-7 or 3-9 — so those lineups are being completely reconfigured to try and maintain as many natural rivalries as possible.
Unity versus M-S is the lone local-on-local game to come from this merger. Hamilton said the Rockets and Bulldogs haven’t met in football since he started in Tolono in 1994.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity for our kids,” Hamilton said. “Hopefully we get to host them at Hicks Field. ... It’ll be a fun game for both teams and both sets of kids.”