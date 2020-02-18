Illini Prairie Conference officials are seeking a football-only member school for the 2020 season, but they’re also leaving the door open for a school to join the league in all sports.
Prairie Central principal Brad Allen on Friday released a letter titled “Illini Prairie Conference inviting applications” in response to St. Thomas More — one of the league’s 10 member schools — jumping to the Illinois 8-Man Association last month.
STM is not departing the conference, Allen told The News-Gazette on Tuesday, beyond no longer participating in IHSA football.
The nine Illini Prairie schools still featuring 11-man football — Bloomington Central Catholic, Chillicothe IVC, Monticello, Olympia, Pontiac, Prairie Central, Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity — are moving quickly to fill the void STM’s absence created in their 2020 schedules.
Some already have found a nonconference opponent to face in 2020 on the week they were supposed to play STM, with Allen estimating “all but three were able to get (the vacancy) filled.” But Allen also noted the remaining 11-man Illini Prairie schools would prefer “to maintain the integrity of our conference.”
Allen said one school has expressed interest in joining the league on a football-only basis, but he declined to name the institution because “I don’t know where they’re at in talks with their conference members.”
Could that lead to the Illini Prairie growing beyond its original 10 members, which have been in place since the league’s debut at the start of the 2017-18 school year?
“If they’re a good fit for us and we’re a good fit for them,” Allen said, “our conference principals would decide if we want to expand. Right now, the priority is to fill that football-only school (opening), if possible.”
The letter published by Allen late last week does not indicate a specific desire for a football-only member, instead opening with the line “the Illini Prairie Conference is accepting new member school applications” and referencing the league’s “six IHSA team championships, seven IHSA individual championships and 18 IHSA team trophies” in its brief history.
Monticello football won the 2018 Class 3A state title, with Prairie Central’s 4A quarterfinal appearance earlier this school year the conference’s next-deepest postseason football run.