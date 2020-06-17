CHAMPAIGN — Social distancing went to the next level when the Illinois football team arrived back on campus last week with three days worth of quarantine in the residence halls on the University of Illinois campus following an initial COVID-19 test.
The players were isolated in their dorm rooms.
Meals were brought to each floor and only available for pick up if the players were wearing masks. Quarantine did create plenty of time for film study, but staying in shape before voluntary workouts started Monday at the Smith Center took some creativity. Plenty of pushups. Maybe some resistance band work if the player thought ahead.
“Things are changing daily, so we’ve got to embrace change at this point,” Illini redshirt junior wide receiver Donny Navarro said Tuesday afternoon. “I know a lot of guys that were staying in Bromley didn’t want to take a lot of time off. ... That part was a little frustrating. You’re in the dorm and don’t want to lose gains or keep moving forward, but guys were able to adapt and I was able to adapt and keep working.”
The players received an outgoing COVID-19 test once their quarantine period ended. In addition to other protocols, like temperature checks to enter the Smith Center and health surveys to check for symptoms, the players will continue to be tested for the novel coronavirus on a weekly basis.
Those tests? Certainly different, to say the least.
“Everybody’s seen the videos of the Q-tip thing inside the nose,” Illinois junior defensive tackle Jamal Woods said. “They go back pretty deep in your nose. I never knew my nose was that deep. It got better the second time, and we’ll adjust to it as we continue to do it often. It’s kind of smooth now. … The COVID testing, everybody was kind of nervous about doing all that, but it’s going to help us out in the long run so we can get back on the field and do what we need to do.”
Getting into the Smith Center for voluntary workouts with strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez isn’t the only process that has changed in the wake of the pandemic. The players are allowed access to just a single floor of the building, and workout groups are limited to nine players at a time and spaced appropriately far apart as they work.
When it comes to weight room motivation, high fives are a no-no. So is any contact for that matter. The Illini are adapting with the idea that their safety matters above anything else.
“We still lift each other up while we’re doing our workouts — even when we’re running,” Woods said. “We just can’t get close to each other. We all know COVID is a real serous thing. We all have that in our mind.”
“We’re doing it more verbally, pushing each other through lifting even if you’ve got to yell across the weight room to encourage someone,” Navarro added. “We’re starting to get used to it as we do it more. It’s in our heads at all times. For me it is at least. It is a serious issue, and safety is the main concern right now.”
The start of voluntary workouts with the potential for more in July, though, is at least a step toward normalcy. The workouts might be in smaller groups, but they’re the same the Illini did last summer with Hernandez.
“It’s kind of bringing back, ‘We’re back. Here we go,’” Navarro said. “It’s definitely exciting for sure. When you hear (Hernandez’s) voice and the whistle you’re like, ‘OK, it’s time to grind.’ You’re with your guys and your teammates. Obviously smaller groups right now, but it’s fun being out there. I like it way better working out with my teammates rather than being home working out alone.”
Illinois’ veterans were among the first to return. The newcomers are next. Still, there are some players that chose to delay their return to campus. Woods, though, isn’t worried about any discrepancy when it comes readiness this fall.
“I know my teammates,” he said. “I know every one of them wants to work. I know a lot of people are at home right now, but they’re putting in the work. As long as everybody is still getting in their work, we’re going to be good. Fall camp, everybody’s going to be in shape and we’re going to be ready to win.”
The driving force behind the players back on campus for the voluntary workouts and even those still at home is the Sept. 4 season opener against Illinois State. The Illini are ready for that Friday night game at Memorial Stadium.
“We’re taking all the steps necessary to start the season on time,” Navarro said. “We’re going to prepare like we’re going to play. Testing is going to be important. Following all the public health recommendations and things like that, we’re going to have to continue to do that, but our mind is set on we’re preparing like Sept. 4 is going to happen. That’s the only thing we can do. We can only control what we can control.”