The Illini's Tommy DeVito is one of 40 quarterbacks named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022, it was announced today.
Each member of the group is now an official candidate to win the 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.
Time to get in the game and VOTE! #Illini--like your QB’s photo on the original posts from the official @daveyobrien accounts. The top 5 vote getters on Twitter, Instagram & Facebook will receive bonus committee votes to help decide our National Quarterback Award winner! pic.twitter.com/TLnv1TgHfe— Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (@daveyobrien) November 1, 2022
The next step: 16 semifinalists will be announced Nov. 16.
The list:
Holton Ahlers, East Carolina, Sr.
Stetson Bennett, Georgia, Sr.
Todd Centeio, James Madison, Sr.
Jayden Daniels, LSU, Jr.
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss, So.
Jayden de Laura, Arizona, So.
Tommy DeVito, Illinois, Sr.
Max Duggan, TCU, Sr.
Dequan Finn, Toledo
Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma
Jaren Hall, BYU, Jr.
Frank Harris, UTSA, Sr.
Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, Jr.
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, Sr.
KJ Jefferson, Arkansas, Jr.
Will Levis, Kentucky, Sr.
Drake Maye, North Carolina, R-Fr.
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, Jr.
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan, So.
Tanner Mordecai, SMU, Sr.
Bo Nix, Oregon, Sr.
Aidan O’Connell, Purdue, Sr.
Michael Penix Jr., Washington, Jr.
John Rhys Plumlee, UCF, Sr.
Michael Pratt, Tulane, Jr.
Austin Reed, WKU, Sr.
Cameron Rising, Utah, Jr.
Will Rogers, Mississippi State, Jr.
Kurtis Rourke, Ohio, Jr.
Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, Sr.
Garrett Shrader, Syracuse, Jr.
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, So.
Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland, Jr.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, Sr.
Jordan Travis, Florida State, Jr.
Clayton Tune, Houston, Sr.
D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson, Jr.
Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern, Sr.
Caleb Williams, USC, So.
Bryce Young, Alabama, Jr.
DeVito isn't the only Illini who found himself on national award watch lists on Tuesday. Illinois has a pair of Bednarik Award semifinalists in cornerback Devon Witherspoon and defensive lineman Johnny Newton, while running back Chase Brown is a Maxwell Award semifinalist.
Brown, who has rushed for a nation-best 1,208 yards this season, is one of 20 offensive players who is a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the Collegiate Player of the Year. Witherspoon, also a Thorpe Award semifinalist for the country's top defensive back, and Newton comprise two of the 20 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, given to the outstanding Defensive Player of the Year.