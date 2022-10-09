CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football no longer has the longest active streak for a Power Five team not appearing in the Associated Press Top 25. The Illini debuted at No. 24 on Sunday after a late-night 9-6 victory against Iowa and snapped a streak of being unranked that dated back almost exactly 11 years.
Illinois was last ranked on Oct. 16, 2011. The Illini fell out of the AP Top 25 the next week as Ron Zook's final season imploded, and 178 weeks of teams being ranked passed before they were again in the conversation.
The Illini (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will return to action as a ranked team at 11 a.m. Saturday against Minnesota. The Gophers, who were idle this week, were among 15 teams in the "others receiving votes" category Sunday.
Rutgers is now the Power Five program with the longest active streak of not being ranked. The Scarlet Knights last appeared in the AP Top 25 on Nov. 18, 2012.
Latest AP Top 25
Team Record Points
1. Georgia (32) 6-0 1,535
2. Ohio State (20) 6-0 1,507
3. Alabama (11) 6-0 1,489
4. Clemson 6-0 1,348
5. Michigan 6-0 1,319
6. Tennessee 5-0 1,232
7. USC 6-0 1,214
8. Oklahoma State 5-0 1,150
9. Ole Miss 6-0 1,061
10. Penn State 5-0 974
11. UCLA 6-0 907
12. Oregon 5-1 893
13. TCU 5-0 819
14. Wake Forest 5-1 748
15. North Carolina State 5-1 746
16. Mississippi State 5-1 589
17. Kansas State 5-1 559
18. Syracuse 5-0 393
19. Kansas 5-1 330
20. Utah 4-2 328
21. Cincinnati 5-1 257
22. Texas 4-2 150
22. Kentucky 4-2 150
24. Illinois 5-1 117
25. James Madison 5-0 105
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1.