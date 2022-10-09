CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football no longer has the longest active streak for a Power Five team not appearing in the Associated Press Top 25. The Illini debuted at No. 24 on Sunday after a late-night 9-6 victory against Iowa and snapped a streak of being unranked that dated back almost exactly 11 years.

Illinois was last ranked on Oct. 16, 2011. The Illini fell out of the AP Top 25 the next week as Ron Zook's final season imploded, and 178 weeks of teams being ranked passed before they were again in the conversation.

The Illini (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will return to action as a ranked team at 11 a.m. Saturday against Minnesota. The Gophers, who were idle this week, were among 15 teams in the "others receiving votes" category Sunday.

Rutgers is now the Power Five program with the longest active streak of not being ranked. The Scarlet Knights last appeared in the AP Top 25 on Nov. 18, 2012. 

Latest AP Top 25

Team  Record   Points

1. Georgia (32)  6-0  1,535

2. Ohio State (20)  6-0  1,507

3. Alabama (11)  6-0  1,489

4. Clemson  6-0  1,348

5. Michigan  6-0  1,319

6. Tennessee  5-0  1,232

7. USC  6-0  1,214

8. Oklahoma State  5-0  1,150

9. Ole Miss  6-0  1,061

10. Penn State  5-0  974

11. UCLA  6-0  907

12. Oregon  5-1  893

13. TCU  5-0  819

14. Wake Forest  5-1  748

15. North Carolina State  5-1  746

16. Mississippi State  5-1  589

17. Kansas State  5-1  559

18. Syracuse  5-0  393

19. Kansas  5-1  330

20. Utah  4-2  328

21. Cincinnati  5-1  257

22. Texas  4-2  150

22. Kentucky  4-2  150

24. Illinois  5-1  117

25. James Madison  5-0  105

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

