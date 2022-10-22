Huff Hall has been a good place for the Illini this season. And Illinois is hoping to feed off the atmosphere to pull an upset with a top-five opponent in town. N-G staff writer Joey Wright has a preview:
A Chance to make a statement
Illinois (9-10, 4-5 Big Ten) will look to claw back to the .500 mark against a tough Nebraska team that hasn’t faltered yet in Big Ten play. Neutralizing the blocking attack for the Cornhuskers (17-1, 9-0) will be especially pivotal.
“For me, it’s just giving my hitters all the confidence in the world and I don’t think there’s really much that we have to change,” setter Diana Brown said. “We talk about hitting high, hard and deep and that’s going to work against any team. ... There’s some point where you have to give up some of the court. You can’t defend everything.”
It’s a block that Illini coach and former Nebraska assistant coach Chris Tamas knows well.
“I spent a lot of time working with that block specifically and so you’re not going to avoid it,” Tamas said. “You’ve got to shoot for edges. You’ve got to try to use it to your advantage. If you give an easy one to their defense, they’re going to turn and score it on you too.”
Tamas not going anywhere
Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon sent shockwaves through the Big Ten when he announced this season will be his last with the Gophers.
“We’ve known him for a long time and you know, he didn’t say anything when we were talking. I didn’t expect him to say anything before he dropped the news,” Tamas said. “I shot him a text and said, ‘I hope it’s for the best reasons,’ and knowing him he’s got something big planned.”
Though Tamas served as an assistant coach at Minnesota from 2011-12 and his wife, Jennifer, played for McCutcheon on the U.S. national team, don’t expect him to head up north in any capacity other than as Illinois’ head coach.
“We love being here and that’s all I’ll say,” Tamas said. “It would take something really difficult for me to leave this place. We’ve fell in love with Champaign, the community, everything else and so we’re really happy here and want to be here for as long as they’ll have us.”
Playing in front of a packed house
The Illini will have the benefit of playing in front of a capacity crowd at Huff Hall, which the school announced on Thursday was sold out as part of a “Stuff Huff” promotion.
“There’s nothing better than Huff Hall packed with fans and everything,” libero Caroline Barnes said. “We play in a lot of big stadiums in our conference and I personally think it’s always fun to play in front of a big crowd, regardless of if you’re home or away. But obviously, way cooler when they’re for you, not against you.”
Illinois is 3-1 at home this season versus a 4-6 road mark. The lone loss was against then-No. 5 Purdue in five sets with wins against Maryland, Northwestern and Rutgers.
Getting back together again
Illinois has dealt with plenty of injuries already this season, with middle blockers Rylee Hinton, a former Champaign Central standout, and Kyla Swanson and outside hitter Jessica Nunge all dealing with setbacks within the past month.
Slowly but surely, the Illini are returning to full strength.
Hinton has been back in the lineup since an Oct. 9 loss at Penn State and Nunge returned the floor for the first time in more than a month in Wednesday night’s three-set loss at Ohio State.
“I think the fact that we’ve been able to finally kind of get a little bit more of a consistent lineup,” Barnes said, “kind of allows us to be able to go back and watch film, just like we were doing, be able to work on the communication and the flow of working with each other.”
That chemistry will be especially useful against Nebraska in the Illini’s only match against the Cornhuskers this season.
“I think it’s still day-by-day,” Brown said. “It’s more about our whole team instead of who’s just on the court. ... We’re really, really close outside of the volleyball gym. And so we need to bring that more on to the court.”