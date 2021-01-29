Friday’s home opener will be unlike any other for the Illinois volleyball team. Mostly because Huff Hall will be empty and the first home match of the (delayed) season will be Big Ten rivals Wisconsin. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the matchup that is set for a 3 p.m. start:
Less than stuffed Huff
Illinois’ home opener always draws a crowd. A home opener with Wisconsin as the opponent might have assured a sellout. Both matches this weekend, of course, will play out in front of an empty arena with COVID-19 protocols not allowing fans in attendance.
“I keep thinking about it,” Illini junior libero Taylor Kuper said. “Iowa wasn’t that different because we normally play at (Carver-Hawkeye Arena), and they don’t usually have a ton of fans. That wasn’t anything different for us, but it will definitely be a different look with Huff. It’s normally very electric. Especially for the home opener, and we’re playing Wisconsin. I don’t know what to expect.”
Top of the rankings
Texas ended the fall season unbeaten at 14-0 and atop the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll with multiple conferences — most notably the Big Ten and Pac-12 — not participating. The first poll of the new year ahead of the “spring” season saw Wisconsin jump to the No. 1 spot. A spot the Badgers still hold after sweeping No. 13 Purdue last weekend.
“We know they’re a good team,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “They return (four) All-Americans and all-conference players. They’ve got ton of match experience. They’re big. They’re physical. We just talked about it in terms of this is a good chance to learn what we’ve been training in a game and under that pressure.”
High hands
The argument can be made that Wisconsin senior middle blocker Dana Rettke is the best player in the country.
Particularly since two-time player of the year Kathryn Plummer finished her Stanford career in 2019. Rettke, the 2016 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year after a standout career at Riverside-Brookfield, is a threat at 6-foot-8. Not the only one either in a physical, tall front row for the Badgers.
“We have a broom and put it up really high for our attackers called Rufus,” Kuper said about how the Illini practice for taller opponents. “We just have our hitters go and attack ‘high hands.’ We get bristles all over the court, but that’s part of the process.”
Expect a slugfest
Wisconsin won last year’s match between the two teams in five sets during a tight match at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis. The previous meeting was a four-set Illinois win in 2018 that sent the Illini to the Final Four. The mindset needed before rivalry matches like this, Tamas said, is the acknowledgement that you can’t stop everything your opponent does.
“Through the history of the game, it’s inevitable that good players are going to find a way to score,” Tamas said. “How can you maybe limit that? How can you slow down someone like that? That’s when you see the slugfests happen and the teams go back and forth, which is typical in Big Ten volleyball.”