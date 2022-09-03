The 19th-ranked Illini hit the road this weekend for the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge, and beat writer Scott Richey has the lowdown:
End of the line?This year’s event in Boulder, Colo., fulfills the final season in the four-year contract Illinois, Iowa, Colorado and Washington signed. Illinois plays Colorado (3-0) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and No. 14 Washington (1-1) at noon Sunday at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colo.
This might mark the end of the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge, though. Illinois coach Chris Tamas said he’d like to continue playing in an event like it, but some of the rules in how teams get to schedule changing next year has created uncertainty.
“I would hope so,” Tamas said about the Big Ten and Pac-12 continuing to face each other in nonconference action. “That’s who you tend to end up playing in the (NCAA) tournament, anyway. No offense to the other conferences out there. ... I kind of look at it as something to prep for us not only for the regular season but what it may look like when we get down the road.”
Injury updateKennedy Collins didn’t play in Illinois’ win against Mississippi last Sunday after getting “banged up” in the season-opening loss to now No. 5 Georgia Tech. The Illini middle blocker was held out of practice early in the week, and she was on the exercise bike as Tuesday’s workout wrapped.
“She’s taking her time to get back,” Tamas said. “Hopefully, she’ll be ready this weekend, but we’ll be prepared if she won’t be.”
Champaign Central graduate Rylee Hinton replaced Collins in the lineup against Ole Miss. Hinton finished the four-set win with two kills and a team-high six blocks.
“I told her before the match, ‘I’m not nervous at all. We do this all the time. You step up big always,’” Illinois setter Diana Brown said. “It just felt comfortable. I’ve been playing with her for three years, so it didn’t really faze me at all, and I thought she did a wonderful job coming in.”
Efficiency mattersThe Illinois offense found a much better rhythm in Sunday’s four-set win against Ole Miss compared to its three-set loss to Georgia Tech.
It was evident in how outside hitters Raina Terry and Jessica Nunge performed in the second match of the season. The Illini duo combined for 14 kills on 48 attempts (plus 12 errors) in the opener before unleashing 30 combined kills with 11 errors on 64 attempts to beat the Rebels.
“I would say probably just confidence and getting that one game under our belt,” Nunge said about the improvement in efficiency. “We didn’t play the cleanest, but the next day through the night we were able to find our rhythm a little bit better. ... When we’re all in our rhythm, I think it’s really hard for other teams to defend us because we have speed, we have power and we have shots. We have a lot of assets on the team.”
Finding competitive edge
Illinois played just once this past spring in a match against Brøndby Volleyball Klub out of Denmark.
Health and illness issues wiped out the rest of the Illini’s spring slate, including two matches against Purdue and the Circle City Showcase in Indiana. So getting in actual matches last week was important, with the 1-1 split at the Ole Miss Invitational in Oxford, Miss., highlighting the ball control and serving challenges Illinois needed to tackle. Areas that will again be a point of emphasis for Illinois this weekend against two more high-quality foes out of power conferences.
“We’ve been playing each other for so long,” Brown said. “Whenever you play an opponent, you aren’t as good as you think and you’re not as bad as you think. They exploited some of our weakness, and we’re going to work on that. We showed some fight, and I’m proud of that.”