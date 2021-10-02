CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood can check one final box from the 2020-21 basketball season.
The Illinois coach has finally watched the Loyola Chicago game — the unexpected, abrupt end to what was still one of the best seasons in nearly two decades for the Illini.
And just in time for the start of the 2021-22 season.
That came Friday with Illinois’ first official practice. Summer and fall workouts paved the way from a preparation standpoint, but Friday’s practice was the first full step in trying to build off the foundation established by last year’s breakout performance.
But not before one last trip to the past.
Underwood didn’t just finally get around to watching Illinois’ 71-58 loss to the Ramblers in the second round of the NCAA tournament. He discussed it with his team — in detail — on Friday. For the first and last time.
“I want our guys to understand and not forget that feeling,” Underwood said. “That’s a horrible feeling. I call it the abruptness of the end. It happened so quick. We were on such an incredible roll, and we can look at a million reasons why we lost that game. But you have to understand that big game going in.”
“It cannot be a night where you perform badly, and if you do, you’ve got to be tough enough to get through that. I want our guys to understand that. I don’t want them to ever forget it, but I don’t want us to dwell on it either. After (Friday), we won’t talk about it any more with our group.”
It’s time to move on. Time to tackle the 2021-22 season and do so with a familiar, yet still meaningfully different team.
Super-senior seasons for Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams and Kofi Cockburn’s decision to return for his junior year provide continuity. Andre Curbelo’s projected rise as a sophomore provides a potential spark. Three freshmen, two key transfers and a finally healthy Austin Hutcherson provide some intrigue.
“We’ll move forward,” Underwood said. “This is a new team with different goals and maybe as much promise or more. I’m not afraid to say that. … We dealt with some expectations last year. We know we have them again. We’re excited about that, and I think we’re better positioned this year to be a little tougher, be a little more resilient. Take the approach that we’ve just got to go do it again and be better prepared. We will be that.”
Toughness was a theme throughout Underwood’s 35 minute press conference during Illinois’ media day that coincided with the first day of practice. It’s what he’s challenged his team to be. More mentally consistent — no matter the circumstances. More willing to fight through tough moments. More level emotionally.
It’s an every-day type of challenge. One the Illini are embracing.
“I feel like mental toughness is really a hard concept if you don’t know what it means,” Cockburn said. “I feel like these guys do because coach makes us aware of it every single day. Fighting through. Giving it your last. Not letting fatigue make a coward out of you.”
Curbelo is drawing on the experience of that Loyola Chicago game as motivation. If Underwood wants his team to remember how that loss felt, the Illini point guard clearly won’t forget.
“Every time we step on the court, personally, I’m going to have it in the back of my head,” Curbelo said. “As a team, we’ve got to go out there and take care of business. We know we’re not unbeatable.”
Curbelo also sees moments like that Loyola Chicago loss as necessary for growth. A balance of successes and failures is OK. Maybe even needed, in his opinion.
“If you’re just worried about success and all about success, then when you fail, it’s going to kill you,” Curbelo said. “If you have failure and you say, ‘Hey, it’s OK not to be OK,’ when you’re not OK, you’re going to be good because you know you’re going to bounce back.”
Underwood has been able to more fully challenge this particular team on the toughness front because of the makeup of the roster. Transfer guard Alfonso Plummer is 24 years old. Frazier, Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison are all 23. Williams will be 23 in exactly one month, and Cockburn turned 22 last month. It’s the epitome of Underwood’s “get old, stay old” mantra.
“I sensed it with our team in camp this fall the way we were working,” Underwood said. “It was kind of, ‘Coach, we’re working. We know what we’re doing. Let’s go. Let’s get ready for this.’ … I want to challenge this group mentally. Physically, we’re going to do some things, I know, pretty well.
“As you move forward with role identification and roles, one of the things you challenge yourself is to be perfect in those roles. That’s what I’m challenging this group with to try and be as perfect as we can and eliminate as many mistakes as we can. I can ask those things of a team that’s got a lot of game experience.”