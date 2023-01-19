CHAMPAIGN — Perhaps Brad Underwood might point to the 2022 Big Ten preseason rankings a bit more if his Illinois men’s basketball program didn’t receive a favorable spot.
As it stands, conference media members placed the Illini in second out of 14 programs entering the 2022-23 season. Six individuals voted for Underwood’s latest team to win the Big Ten regular-season crown.
None of this mentions individual nods like the one received by Terrence Shannon Jr., who was deemed the preseason Transfer of the Year after joining Illinois from Texas Tech.
But Underwood can’t help looking back to those preseason rankings this week.
Because the one team that was voted to finish ahead of his Illini (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) is next on the schedule.
Mike Woodson’s Indiana program is missing two key players in senior guard Xavier Johnson and redshirt senior forward Race Thompson. But that doesn’t change the fact that the Hoosiers (11-6, 2-4) were selected as the league’s top team in the preseason.
“Obviously picked to win the league,” Underwood said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s the first time I’ve brought it up all year because they were picked to win the league. ... We don’t beat our guys up with it, but it’s something that, the respect that everybody knows where they were picked.”
Illinois is backing up its media projection after an 0-3 start to conference play, using an ongoing four-game win streak to vault into a share of fourth place in the league standings with Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State.
Purdue (6-1), Rutgers (5-2) and Michigan (4-2) hold down the top three spots entering Thursday. Indiana is in the standings’ bottom half, though the Hoosiers are coming off a 63-45 romp past Wisconsin last Saturday.
“They know Indiana was picked ahead of them, and they know Indiana’s good,” Underwood said. “It’s one of those 20 nights we’ve got to go play, perform and try to be better.”
Of course, there’s also plenty of rivalry history associated with the Illini battling the Hoosiers.
Underwood alluded to it Wednesday, mentioning how he remembers watching Lou Henson and Bobby Knight, along with their respective rosters, trying to outduel one another back in the day.
Someone in Illinois’ current camp who knows all about the rivalry is assistant coach Chester Frazier. He played for the Illini between 2005 and 2009, finishing with a 5-4 career record against Indiana.
Frazier took to Twitter on Monday night, after Illinois had defeated Minnesota, to share a short television clip of himself giving former Hoosiers star — and one-time Illini commit — Eric Gordon an aggressive handshake and chest bump prior to Gordon playing in Champaign in 2008.
“He’s been telling us about (the rivalry) all week,” Illini freshman forward Ty Rodgers said. “Ya’ll seen he posted a thing about it on Twitter. It’s big for all of us — especially guys like Luke (Goode), who is from Indiana. So it’s going to be a good one.”
Rodgers has some familiarity with Indiana freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau via the most recent Jordan Brand Classic game, in which all three participated prior to arriving at their respective colleges.
“Schifino is a really good point guard, can really shoot it,” Rodgers said. “He loves to get downhill. I think that’s going to be a good matchup for our guards.”
One matchup Rodgers is likely to experience Thursday is defending Hoosiers star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Voted the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year by media members, Jackson-Davis is averaging 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 blocked shots through 14 games this season.
“I feel like I’ve been a good defender my whole life, so when they ask me to do stuff like that, I get excited,” Rodgers said about the chance to match up with Jackson-Davis. “At the end of the day, it’s basketball. It’s what I work hard at. So I think that’s the biggest thing for me.”
Frazier was finding a different way to test Rodgers during Wednesday’s practice.
Donning an orange practice jersey, Frazier spent a few minutes dropping back across one of Ubben Basketball Complex’s courts and whipping football passes to Rodgers.
And these were no high-arcing bunnies, either. Frazier was testing the 6-foot-6, 200-pound Rodgers with some rockets to his left and right.
Maybe there was a little extra oomph on those throws, knowing another Illinois-Indiana showdown is on the horizon.
“Coach Fraz, he’s a dog, man,” Rodgers said with a smile. “He always talks about what he used to do, so for me to be able to see it (on Twitter), it was cool.”