CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football hasn't been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 since Oct. 16, 2011. Saturday's 34-10 win at Wisconsin didn't break that streak, but it was a step in the right direction with the Illini among 15 teams receiving votes when the latest AP Top 25 dropped Sunday afternoon.
Illinois appeared on three ballots in Sunday's poll. Two voters had the Illini (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at No. 25 and a third had them at No. 22 after the program's first road win at Wisconsin in two decades.
Kansas' inclusion in the latest AP Top 25 — the unbeaten Jayhawks debuted at No. 19 — means Illinois now holds the longest drought among Power Five teams without a poll appearance. There have been 177 AP Top 25 polls released since the Illini's last time as a ranked program 11 years ago.
Illinois will return to action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Iowa. A win against the Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1) might put the Illini in position to snap that streak of weeks outside the top 25.