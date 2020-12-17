CHAMPAIGN — Josh Imatorbhebhe will not return to Illinois for a third season of college football, instead announcing via social media Thursday that he'll enter the NFL draft.
Imatorbhebhe posted a message two days before the Illini (2-5) are set to face Penn State (3-5) in Pennsylvania for a Big Ten Champions Week matchup. The team confirmed shortly after Imatorbhebhe's announcement that he will not play in that game.
"I'd like to thank all of my coaches, family, friends and, most importantly, fans and fellow students for making my experience what it was at the University of Illinois," Imatorbhebhe wrote. "My time here has exceeded my wildest expectations, and I leave here knowing that I am forever a member of the Illini nation. Thank you for taking me in a year ago and giving me a chance to reclaim my dream. We made so many great memories for that, and to you I am eternally grateful.
"Without further ado, I want to announce that I am officially declaring for the NFL draft. I wish the team and my brothers nothing but the best. I will always be a proud alumnus of this great university."
Imatorbhebhe has played in 17 Illini games, earning All-Big Ten honorable-mention status from the media last year.
He compiled 33 receptions for 634 yards and nine touchdowns last year, ultimately finishing one score away from tying Illinois' single-season mark. Imatorbhebhe missed the final three games, including the Illini's Redbox Bowl appearance, with an injury.
Imatorbhebhe competed in all seven of Illinois' contests this season and posted 22 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns.
The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1. The last Illini to be selected in the draft was offensive lineman Nick Allegretti in 2019. The most recent Illinois receiver to be chosen was A.J. Jenkins in 2011.