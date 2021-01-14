CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football has lost another player to the transfer portal this offseason, with senior receiver Trevon Sidney deciding to move on from the Illini.
Sidney joined the Illini in 2019 after spending three seasons at Southern California. He made a quick impact in Champaign-Urbana as a redshirt junior, hauling in 16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in five games.
But the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Sidney missed that season’s final eight games with an injury and did not play at all during the 2020 season because of an injury.
Sidney, a native of Pasadena, Calif., joins linebacker Delano Ware, running back Kenyon Sims, defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr. and tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe as Illini who have entered the transfer portal during the last two months.
Colin Likas