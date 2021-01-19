CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood was adamant that what happened during Sunday’s meeting between the Illinois men’s basketball coaching staff and players was going to stay behind closed doors.
So if voices were raised or grievances aired following another home loss Saturday to Ohio State — the second straight at State Farm Center — the outside world wasn’t going to hear about it.
Underwood didn’t budge off that point in Monday afternoon’s Zoom press conference ahead of the Illini’s 7:30 p.m. home game against Penn State on Tuesday at State Farm Center.
“I will not talk about the meeting, so nobody else needs to ask,” Underwood said after the first question Monday. “What happens in that locker room will stay there. Those are private. We had a very good practice (Sunday).”
The gist of those conversations, according to Underwood, wasn’t anything he hadn’t already discussed publicly in broader, more general terms. Like his team’s inconsistency from game to game or even from one half to the next.
One clear point hammered home Sunday and Monday in preparation for the rematch with Penn State was an early 15-point deficit just wasn’t going to cut it anymore. Illinois managed to turn around such a deficit during its trip to State College, Pa., to play the Nittany Lions last month. And again at Northwestern. But not Saturday against Ohio State.
“I think the one thing we’re trying to continually help them with is understanding we can’t continually get 15 points down and then fight like maybe one of the best teams in the country when we do that,” Underwood said. “That’s ultimately what we’re trying to help them eliminate.”
Trent Frazier shouldered the responsibility for Illinois’ struggles in its losses to Maryland and Ohio State. The senior guard, a four-year starter, said he hadn’t done a good enough job getting his teammates ready to play from the opening tip.
“We’ve got to come out ready to play from the jump ball instead of playing from behind and seeing, ‘Oh, we’re actually in a dogfight and now we’ve got to play,’” Frazier said. “We’ve got to start from the jump. We’ve got to put our foot down right when the ball is tipped. That’s what we learned these past couple days.”
Illinois’ inability to play at peak performance for a full 40 minutes has been a common theme throughout the season.
Frazier said the No. 22 Illini (9-5, 5-3 Big Ten) understand what they’re capable of achieving when they do. They just haven’t figured it out consistently yet.
“We can play for 20 minutes and be the best 20-minute team in the country, but if we put two halves together, man, and I really mean it, no one will be able to beat us,” Frazier said. “The past two days we’ve done an amazing job changing our mindset and what we’re about as a team. It’s one thing. That’s winning. We had to figure out what’s important to us and, as a team, just come together.
“The most important thing is we’ve not been playing for each other. We’ve been playing for the wrong things. The past couple days we’ve come together as a team, as a unit, and realized what’s important, and that’s winning.”
Underwood said his role — along with his coaching staff — the past two days of practice to get ready for the Nittany Lions (3-5, 0-4) was helping identify potential roadblocks to success. Stressing the importance of having a purpose to every practice and every game.
“We’ve got a great locker room that’s very passionate about being successful and reaching their potential,” Underwood said. “I think that’s the same as last year. Sometimes you hit a little bit of a valley. You hit a lull. You’ve got to remember what your purpose is and remember what our main goal is and what our main objective is and get refocused on that.”
A two-game losing streak in the Big Ten isn’t new to most of this group. Illinois’ roughest patches last season — a 3-4 record in the second month and a four-game losing streak in February — were followed by winning streaks of seven and four games, respectively.
“We had to figure out what we wanted our season to be,” Frazier said of the team’s mindset a year ago. “Whether that was to continue to lose and put our head down or be the team we wanted to be and compete for a Big Ten title. I think everyone’s on the same path right now. We’re good. We’re not going to dwell on the losses.”