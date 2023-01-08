Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. made it sound matter-of-fact.
Like it was inevitable the Illinois men’s basketball team would uncover its offensive groove in Big Ten play.
So what if the Illini averaged only 61.7 points across their first three league games of the season?
And so what if Saturday’s opponent, No. 14 Wisconsin, arrived at State Farm Center permitting an average of 64.7 points in its first three Big Ten games?
In Shannon’s eyes, it was just a matter of time until Illinois’ offense would begin to shine.
“We just found a way to get into our sets. We just found a way to start the possession and get into it, and we executed,” the Illini guard said. “We were 0-3 (in the conference), and we dug ourselves a hole. This game was a must-win for us.”
The Illini indeed did pick up a victory versus the Badgers, prevailing 79-69 on Lou Henson Court in front of a thrilled sell-out crowd of 15,544.
Shannon was a big reason why, scoring a game-high 24 points to go with eight rebounds and three assists.
So was junior forward Coleman Hawkins, who splashed a career-high six three-pointers on his way to 20 points.
Don’t forget freshman guard Jayden Epps, who came off the bench to provide 15 points, plus a spell of stellar defense on Wisconsin standout guard Chucky Hepburn.
In fact, all eight Illini who saw playing time Saturday recorded some sort of positive on-court outcome — the aforementioned trio joined by Matthew Mayer, Dain Dainja, Sencire Harris, RJ Melendez and Ty Rodgers.
Whether it was scoring, rebounding, passing or defense, there was an aspect Illini coach Brad Underwood could point to and smile about for each guy.
“It’s just nice to see them play the right way. It’s nice to see them just having fun and smiling and chest bumping,” Underwood said. “Let’s get our swagger back. We’re freakin’ Illinois. We’re good.
“Yeah, it was therapeutic as heck. It becomes a monkey off you back, so to speak.”
The Illini (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) did appear quite good for sizable stretches versus the Badgers (11-3, 3-1), who played minus leading scorer Tyler Wahl because of an injury.
Illinois pulled ahead 30-27 at halftime after Epps and Hawkins drilled back-to-back three-pointers late in the first half. And the Illini used an 11-0 run early in the second half to create a buffer between themselves and Wisconsin that they successfully maintained the rest of the afternoon.
“I’ll be captain obvious: I felt Illinois is good,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said, “and I thought they were better than their record.”
Underwood’s players shared the sentiment after extending the Illini’s win streak to five in their series with the Badgers.
“I feel like our confidence always has been there,” Shannon said. “We just made sure guys stayed together and went hard in practice. I remember Coleman saying in practice, ‘Come on, pick the energy up.’ … Listening to Coach Brad, buying into what he’s saying and telling us, that just plays a big part.”
To see Hawkins in particular have as solid game offensively like he did Saturday felt like a potential important turning point.
The 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward netted 16 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field versus Maryland but slipped to six points on 3-of-8 shooting against Penn State and 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting versus Northwestern.
Against the Badgers, Hawkins let his shot flow freely and wound of 7 of 11 from the field, including 6 of 9 from three-point range. Instead of consistently looking for another passing option, Hawkins made himself a go-to scoring choice and tied Shannon in shot attempts.
“I just knew (Wisconsin) kind of struggled with the pick-and-pop. We set good screens and got downhill in our actions,” Hawkins said. “They’ve been harping on me to stop pump-faking and shoot it, shoot it. So I’ve just been in the gym working on my catch-and-shoot three, so I felt more comfortable out there.”
Underwood found reason to praise each of the players who saw action in one way or another after Saturday’s win.
But he saved perhaps his biggest plaudit for the Illini roster as a whole.
“That’s how good we can be,” Underwood said. “We got to a point where we weren’t playing very hard, and that’s not our culture. You as a coach have to fight that a little bit and get them to understand that’s not acceptable.
“Then you piece the Xs and Os. We still have to continue to work on that. But it’s the accountability. ... I feel great. I love this team. I love our character. I love what we stand for.”