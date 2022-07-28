CHAMPAIGN — Illinois released its full nonconference schedule Thursday afternoon, rounding out a slate of high profile neutral site games with six home games against low-major programs.
Games that had not been previously announced by Illinois include an Oct. 28 exhibition against Division II Quincy and the half dozen home games. The Illini will open the season Nov. 7 against Eastern Illinois and also host Kansas City on Nov. 11, Monmouth on Nov. 14, Lindenwood on Nov. 25, Alabama A&M on Dec. 17 and Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 29.
2022-23 Illinois nonconference schedule
Oct. 28 Quincy*
Nov. 7 Eastern Illinois
Nov. 11 Kansas City
Nov. 14 Monmouth
Nov. 18 vs. UCLA^
Nov. 20 vs. Baylor/Virginia^
Nov. 25 Lindenwood
Nov. 29 Syracuse#
Dec. 6 vs. Texas@
Dec. 17 Alabama A&M
Dec. 22 vs. Missouri%
Dec. 29 Bethune-Cookman
*Exhibition
^Continental Tire Main Event; Las Vegas
#Big Ten/ACC Challenge
@Jimmy V Classic; New York
%Braggin' Rights; St. Louis