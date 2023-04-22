Illinois softball coach Tyra Perry, left, and Michigan State coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley exchange a hug before Friday afternoon’s Big Ten series opener at Eichelberger Field in Urbana. Friday’s softball game marked the first time two Black female head coaches at the Power Five level have squared off against one another. The host Illini held on for a 4-3 win.
URBANA — Illinois softball’s 4-3 win against Michigan State on Friday evening was exactly what Illini coach Tyra Perry wanted to see.
Kelly Ryono’s solo home run in the bottom of the first inning gave Illinois a 1-0 lead in a game that they would never trail in.
But the Illini (25-21, 4-11 Big Ten) haven’t always closed games smoothly this season, and it would have been easy to lose hope when Michigan State center fielder Jessica Mabrey tied the game at 2 with a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
Or when the Spartans loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.
Illinois outfielder Kelly Ryono (14) tells Illinois infielder Sydney Malott (23) about the pitcher after Ryono hit a home run and Malott was going up to bat
Michigan State head coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley laughs with some of her players
Illinois infielder Avrey Steiner (22) and Illinois infielder Megan Ward (31) greet Illinois infielder Kailee Powell (5) and Illinois outfielder Kelly Ryono (14) back at the dugout
The Prairie Dragon Paddlers stand on top of Illinois dugout and lead the fifth inning singing of Take Me Out to the Ball Game
Illinois vs. Michigan State in a Big Ten softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Illinois infielder Avrey Steiner (22) tags out Michigan St.'s outfielder Hailey Bila (20) at second base
Illinois infielder Megan Ward (31) watches the ball come off the bat as she leads off of third base
Illinois players slap hands with Illinois relief pitcher Sydney Sickels (21)
Illinois starting pitcher Lauren Wiles (30) throws to Michigan St.'s outfielder Brooke Snyder (8)
Illinois utility Delaney Rummell (8) and Illinois infielder Megan Ward (31)
Illinois head coach Tyra Perry chats with Illinois outfielder Stevie Meade (24)
Former Centennial and Urbana and current Illinois wrestlers Justin Cardani, left, and Luke Luffman in the stands
Illinois outfielder Kelly Ryono (14) tells Illinois infielder Sydney Malott (23) about the pitcher after Ryono hit a home run
Illinois utility Delaney Rummell (8) throws from her knees at third base
Illinois outfielder Kelly Ryono (14) catches the ball in the outfield
in a Big Ten softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Michigan State head coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley laughs with some of her players
Illinois infielder Avrey Steiner (22) and Illinois infielder Megan Ward (31) greet Illinois infielder Kailee Powell (5) and Illinois outfielder Kelly Ryono (14) back at the dugout
Illinois head coach Tyra Perry watches the action
The Prairie Dragon Paddlers stand on top of Illinois dugout and lead the fifth inning singing of Take Me Out to the Ball Game
Illinois fans
Illinois outfielder Gabi Robles (2) catches the ball in right field
Illinois dugout cheers
Illinois celebrates their 4-3 win over Michigan State
This time, the Illini stayed the course to earn a critical Big Ten win and remain tied with Purdue (21-24, 4-11) for 12th place in the conference standings. The top 12 teams make the Big Ten tournament, which the Illini will host at Eichelberger Field from May 10-13 for the first time in program history.
“The game has been tough on us,” Perry said. “We’ll get those leads and then somebody will hit a deep ball or something will happen. But I thought we stayed calm and worked through it.”
All eight of the conference games remaining on Illinois’ schedule are crucial for the Illini as they look to not only qualify for the Big Ten tournament, but improve their seeding.
The home plate that the conference champion will cross on May 13 is where Perry and Michigan State coach Sharonda McDonald-Kelley met for a brief ceremony before Friday’s game.
Why exactly?
For a historic moment as Friday’s game was believed to be the first time two Black female head coaches have met in a Power Five softball game.
“I’ve known Sharonda a long time and her whole family is just full of top-notch people,” Perry said of the first-year Michigan State coach. “They kind of have a similar background as myself and my sisters playing collegiate softball and coaching some. So just having this opportunity to compete against (Sharonda) at the Power Five level is amazing.”
McDonald-Kelley — who led Campbell to Big South tournament titles in 2021 and 2022 — was appreciative of the pregame ceremony at Eichelberger Field, with 354 fans in attendance.
“It’s one of those moments that you won’t forget,” McDonald-Kelley said. “I just feel so fortunate and blessed to get to be a part of it, something so big. ... We get to do this every day, but it overwhelms us sometimes. So when you have a moment that you get to step back and say like, ‘Man, that’s cool. It’s more than about ball.’”
A solid outing from Michigan State pitcher Faith Guidry — who allowed seven hits and four earned runs while striking out two batters in six innings of work — wasn’t enough for the Spartans (12-26, 2-13) on Friday as Michigan State remains in last place in the Big Ten.
“We’ve been talking about it for the last few weeks how big every game and (how it) really matters,” McDonald-Kelley said. “We thought we needed to come here and take at least two of three, so we dropped the first one (and) we know what we need to do.”
Lauren Wiles pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Illini and surrendered eight hits while striking out one and walking none.
Fourteen of the 26 batters the right-handed sophomore faced grounded out, with seven of them finding the glove of Illinois shortstop Megan Ward.
“I think this week we really focused on winning one pitch, making one play, doing your one part,” Wiles said. “I was trying to take it one out at a time. I didn’t care how I got the out. I was trying to spin the ball, let my defense work and not do too much. The defense did a great job making plays when we needed it done, getting that one out when we needed it.”
Ward, who also collected a hit and drew a walk, had a hand in every out that was recorded in the first inning. That set the tone for Illinois’ defense as it remained error-free during the ensuing six innings.
“They’re going to put the ball in play and we need to be able to back up our pitcher (on) defense,” Ward said. “Just being able to have our pitcher’s back was really huge.”
Ryono’s first-inning home run was the first of three hits and three runs that the senior would tally, boosting her batting average to a team-high .338 to go along with her team-leading ninth home run of the season.
It also ignited an offense that included RBI from Sydney Malott and Kailee Powell in the third inning. Ryono’s third run she scored — on a double off the bat of Powell in the fifth inning — wound up becoming the game’s winning run.
“One of our goals was to throw punches, and I think we accomplished that in the first inning,” Ryono said.
Pink and teal — in the form of a large, teal Illinois logo painted on the center field grass — were easy to spot as the Illini kicked off a weekend of initiatives to raise awareness for cancer research.
Saturday’s game is the ‘All for Alex Teal Game’ and is slated to begin at 5 p.m. while Sunday’s ‘Strikeout Cancer’ game is slated to begin at noon.
“It’s something that unfortunately has touched a lot of people in this country,” Perry said. “What we’re doing is just a little bit, or a snapshot, but hopefully, it brings awareness so that people will give towards research, and that maybe at some point that cancer is a thing of the past.”