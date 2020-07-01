Garrett Acton signing with the Oakland Athletics on Monday makes for an even dozen former Illinois baseball standouts part of an MLB organization, including one at the MLB level. Staff writer Scott Richey breaks down that group:
Tanner Roark
Roark signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays after going 10-10 with a 4.35 ERA in 2019 pitching for both the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics after a lengthy stint with the Washington Nationals.
Andy Fisher
The former Illini left-hander signed with the Cincinnati Reds as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and moved from rookie ball to the Class A Dayton Dragons, finishing a combined 3-3 last year with a 1.91 ERA.
Joey Gerber
Gerber’s rapid rise in the Seattle Mariners’ organization saw him reach Class AA with the Arkansas Travelers in his second season. He was added to Seattle’s 60-man roster Monday.
Michael Massey
Massey was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the fourth round of the 2019 draft and hit .272 with five home runs and 25 RBI for the Burlington Royals in the rookie Appalachian League.
Cody Sedlock
Sedlock reached Class AA for the first time in his four-year career in the Baltimore Orioles’ organization last season and posted a 1-2 record with a 3.71 ERA as a member of the Bowie Baysox.
Bren Spillane
The Illinois first baseman-turned-right fielder spent the 2019 season with the Dayton Dragons, hitting .207 with five home runs, 10 doubles and 19 RBI.
Zac Taylor
Taylor had the quickest rise of Illinois’ 2019 draft picks and hit .254 with 18 total extra base hits in four stops, peaking with the Chicago Cubs’ Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
Ben Troike
Troike recovered from the wrist injury that plagued his 2019 Illini season to reach Class A short season in the Tampa Bay Rays’ organization last year. He hit .168 in 30 games with the Hudson Valley Renegades.
Doran Turchin
Also in the Orioles’ organization, Turchin played the bulk of the 2019 season with the Delmarva Shorebirds in the Class A South Atlantic League and hit .207 with 16 doubles and 46 RBI.
Ty Weber
The 2020 Illinois grad signed as a free agent with the San Francisco Giants following the shortened 2020 MLB draft. His professional career won’t start until 2021, however.
Jack Yalowitz
Yalowitz’s first season in the Colorado Rockies’ organization last summer saw the former Illini outfielder hit .204 with seven doubles and 21 RBI as a member of the Pioneer League’s Grand Junction Rockies.