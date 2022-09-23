CHAMPAIGN — Johnny Newton found himself unexpectedly locked out of the Smith Center late Thursday night. Waiting with everybody else to get inside for the postgame media session.
The locks at Illinois’ performance center/practice facility are biometric. Newton’s fingerprint wasn’t recognized no matter how many times he tried. Access denied.
It left the Illini defensive lineman joking with the media members whose fingerprints certainly aren’t on file anywhere that he must have been cut.
Probably not. If anybody would be safe from such an ignominious end to their football career, it would be Newton. Especially after he put together another dominant performance Thursday night leading the Illinois defensive line.
The rest of Newton’s defensive teammates would be safe, too. The Illini’s 31-0 victory against Chattanooga meant a third straight game at Memorial Stadium this season without allowing a touchdown and the first shutout for the program in seven years.
“It was really important for our defense — our ID — having a shutout and showing we can stop the run and stop the pass,” Newton said once he got inside the Smith Center for postgame media. “If they’re not scoring, they're not winning games. We take pride in that. … We’re really confident defense wise. As we continue to shut people out, it’s giving us a boost, honestly.”
It’s been a wholesale defensive evolution for Illinois the past two seasons. Just one of Lovie Smith's defenses ranked better than 90th nationally in points allowed per game. The 2018 season was the nadir, with the Illini coming in at 124th out of 130 teams giving up 39.4 points per game.
Illinois entered Thursday’s game boasting the 15th best scoring defense in the country. The shutout against Chattanooga dropped the Illini’s season average to just eight points allowed per game and vaults them into a tie for eighth nationally with Wisconsin ahead of Saturday’s full slate.
Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has unlocked something different in the group Smith left behind.
“We have a tremendous group of players on defense that play with a lot of confidence,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “I think they have a lot of faith in their coaches. Those (coaches), each week, just kind of continue to find ways to motivate the guys and give them an advantage. … What I like about this defense is they’re kind of group that’s like the ‘Bad News Bears.’ They don’t have a marquee guy maybe. They’ve just got a lot of guys who do a really good job.”
That was the case Thursday night against Chattanooga. Newton and freshman outside linebacker Gabe Jacas tied for the team lead with eight tackles. Jacas, Seth Coleman and Sydney Brown all had one sack, and Newton split one with Alec Bryant.
The grand total of four sacks, eight tackles for loss and nine quarterback hurries was the result of constant pressure in the backfield. Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson was hit seemingly every time he dropped back to pass, and even 93 yards from top running back Ailym Ford couldn’t totally balance out the lost yardage. The Mocs averaged just 2.8 yards per carry, and Hutchinson only completed 6 of 18 passes for 49 yards and two interceptions.
Illinois nickel back Quan Martin, who had one of the two interceptions, said he saw the defense start to come together during spring practices as key players from last year’s dramatically improved squad were replaced. That meant more responsibly for guys like Coleman at outside linebacker and Kendall Smith and Tahveon Nicholson in the secondary, and Martin was encouraged by their efforts in the spring and into fall training camp.
“We knew it was going to roll over into the season,” Martin said.
Walters has continued to make a difference, too.
“Coach Walters came in and made a great stand for our defense just believing in us as a unit, and we believe in him,” Martin said. “He’s going to put us in the right call, and we just go out and execute.”
The Illinois offense helped itself more Thursday with a mostly error-free performance. Tommy DeVito threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, Chase Brown rushed for 108 yards and another score, and the Illini avoided turnovers and committed just two penalties.
Still, Isaiah Williams has had a regular message for his defensive counterparts.
“‘Ya’ll be saving us,’” the Illini wide receiver said he’s told his defensive teammates. “The defense is special. When you have a defense like that, it just gives us confidence. Confidence to go out there and play freely. You’re going to take more deep shots. You’re going to, not put the ball in harm’s way, but allow people to just make plays when your defense is playing like that.”
Illinois now hits a critical juncture of its season with both its offense and defense clicking. The late game collapse at Indiana sparked renewed fervor in the Illini defense. Enough so that the first string asked back into the final minutes of the Virginia game to keep the Cavaliers out of the end zone. The backups kept up that streak Thursday against Chattanooga.
“I think they felt hollow after that Indiana ending and wanted to be able to prove to themselves mentally and physically they could do that,” Bielema said about the end of the Virginia game. “I don’t now the exact factor on our season, but I think that’s a point that our guys have now learned that lesson.
“Hopefully we can carry that forward because, obviously, the stakes have gotten a lot higher for the rest of our games to be Big Ten conference opponents starting off with three in a row here in our division. We’ve got a big month of football in front of us for this program.”