CHAMPAIGN — Illinois swam in the transfer portal waters this offseason even after landing Utah guard Alfonso Plummer and Florida forward Omar Payne early in the process.
Brad Underwood had at least one scholarship to work with and maybe two. The Illinois men’s basketball coach was keeping his options open — particularly with uncertainty through most of the spring and part of the summer about what Kofi Cockburn was going to do.
Cockburn’s decision to return to Champaign for his junior season wound up being the final piece to the 2021-22 Illini roster puzzle. Underwood still has an available scholarship, but he won’t use it now.
“We’re done,” Underwood said. “We’ll keep one open.”
A number of factors played into the decision to hold on to that one scholarship ahead of the coming season. At the top of that list is the flexibility it gives the Illinois coaching staff should a player become available in the middle of the season.
That’s a legitimate possibility. Players will start populating the transfer portal again at the semester break.
That was a reality even before the adoption of the new transfer rules granting immediate eligibility.
Some high school recruits also wind up available.
Four-star center Mac Etienne, originally an Illinois target in the Class of 2021, reclassified and joined UCLA in late December. He got on the court in February and ultimately played in 13 games for the Bruins.
“You’ve got the opportunity to have the flexibility to bring a guy in at the semester if you need to do that and know that, one, he can play, or, secondly, he could just be a part of practice and your strength and conditioning program,” Underwood said. “I think it’s in our benefit to leave a scholarship open.”
Illinois will have 14 players on scholarship in 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted to everyone from last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams took advantage of that bonus season and will be “super seniors.” Plummer is in the same boat and is using his extra year of eligibility for his lone season with the Illini.
A veteran team — a deeper team in some ways because of that bonus season — meant there wasn’t a rush or maybe even a need to fill with that 15th scholarship once Cockburn opted to return. Of note, Frazier and Williams don’t count against the normal 13-scholarship limit, but Plummer does because he transferred.
“It’s a huge advantage,” Underwood said of what will be his oldest team since taking the Illinois job.
Plummer is the oldest player on the team and will turn 24 years old in January. Both Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson are already 23. Frazier and Williams will both turn 23 before the season starts. The only non-freshmen on the roster who won’t be at least 20 during the season are Brandon Lieb and Connor Serven.
“I think that’s one of the things we’re going to find in the transfer portal,” Underwood continued. “You’re going to want to stay old. There’s a lot of advantage to having guys who have been in a weight program and been in a lot of practices. Trent and Da’Monte have been in 100-plus games. You’re talking about guys that have a lot of experience, and there’s tremendous value in that.”
Getting old and staying old has been something of a Big Ten trademark. Just 19 true freshmen were regular or semi-regular rotation pieces across the 14 Big Ten teams last season. Illinois, with Andre Curbelo, Adam Miller and Coleman Hawkins (to an extent), was one of four conference teams that played multiple freshmen more than spot minutes.
“You start looking around the culture of the Big Ten and how many freshmen actually played,” Underwood said. “Very few freshmen truly walk into the highest levels and (make an) impact. It’s an advantage to stay old. You start looking at national championship teams, and they become your teams that are a little older.”