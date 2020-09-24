CHAMPAIGN — The dynamic of Illinois football’s offense changed in 2019 with a run-pass balance trending more toward the latter.
The quarterback change from A.J. Bush Jr. (a better runner) to Brandon Peters (a better passer) precipitated that shift. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith also maintains opposing defenses got a better handle on running back Reggie Corbin in 2019 after his 1,000-yard season that saw him rank fourth nationally at 8.5 yards per carry a year prior.
The end result was a run game going from one of the best in the country in 2018 (12th at 244.8 yards per game) to … not so much. It was a 100-yard per game drop, in fact, with Illinois averaging 144.4 yards per game to rank 88th nationally.
“We did have a drop-off a little bit last year,” Smith said. “Obviously, we’ve got to continue getting better. We’ve got to keep working fundamentals and keep up that trust in what we’re teaching, but I think we’re on the right path.
“I really do. I like our running back room this year, as well. We’ve got some talented guys, and we’re pretty deep.”
That running back room looks a little different, though, and its stacked with mostly unproven options beyond injury-prone Mike Epstein. Corbin and Dre Brown exhausted their eligibility in 2019. Ra’Von Bonner put his on hold, opting out of the 2020 season because of concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Not including Peters, those were Illinois’ top three when it came to carries last fall.
Epstein is healthy again after his third straight season was cut short by injury, with a torn ACL in the 2019 season opener following foot injuries that plagued him his first two seasons. Still, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native is the most experienced Illinois running back, with 947 total yards and seven touchdowns in those three injury-shortened seasons.
“The knee is feeling great,” Epstein said Wednesday afternoon. He was an everyday participant in Illinois’ brief start to training camp last month and expects the same to continue ahead of the Illini’s Oct. 24 season opener at Wisconsin.
“I think this allowed me some extra time, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing,” Epstein continued about the season opener being delayed nearly a month-plus from its original early September start. “Even though we all wanted to play as soon as possible, I think I can use this to my advantage and try to help my team the best way I can.”
The rest of the Illinois running backs don’t have Epstein’s level of experience. Jakari Norwood and Kenyon Sims have 33 carries combined in their first two seasons. Nick Fedanzo appeared in three games — without any carries — before redshirting in 2019. Freshman Reggie Love just arrived from Trinity Catholic (Mo.).
Chase Brown has the most experience after Epstein, but it came during his freshman season at Western Michigan where he totaled 352 yards on 71 carries. The twin brother of safety Sydney Brown transferred to Illinois ahead of the 2019 season and played sparingly in two games after getting immediate eligibility before taking a redshirt.
“I want to prove to people I can perform at this level,” Brown said. “(The 2019 season) humbled me in a way because I came off my true freshman season playing quite a bit. It taught me to sit back and learn from other people because I didn’t necessarily do that when I first started my college career. Watching Dre and Reggie practice every day, you learn a lot. I think it was a great opportunity.”
One or more of those backs will have to take on a bigger role this fall. Epstein tops the depth chart, but his injury issues, which includes a torn ACL that cost him his junior year at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), means Brown and Co. have to be ready, too.
“It’s their time,” Smith said about his other running backs. “It’s their time to show what they can do. I’ve been pleased with their work ethic and been pleased with how they’re progressing so far.”
Making the run game more of an equal partner in the Illinois offense as a whole isn’t just Smith’s goal. His running backs share that desire. They also understand that the onus to do so is on them.
“We’re very confident in our line returning four of five starters — a very experienced group,” Epstein said. “I know they’re going to put us in the right position, so it’s going to be up to us to make some people miss and take it the distance.”
Brown has set a target goal of averaging six yards per carry this season. It’s a mark he said his fellow running backs could hit, too.
“It’s through everybody getting reps in practice and then getting that in-game experience,” Brown said was important to revitalize the Illini run game. “Once we start rolling though the season, you’ll see us at our peak relatively quick. … It’s a deep room. We have a ton of guys in there along with myself. It is an overlooked room because people say there might be a hole there.”