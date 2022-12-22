CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football's only on-field assistant coach to remain in Champaign-Urbana after the hiring of Bret Bielema is leaving the program.
Cory Patterson has become the third Illini assistant to depart from Bielema's staff this month, with the team announcing Thursday that Patterson "has taken an opportunity outside of our program."
Multiple reports indicate Patterson is taking a position on new Purdue coach Ryan Walters' staff.
"Since Cory Patterson was retained as running backs coach, he has done a tremendous job," Bielema said in a statement. "As a program that continues to improve on the field, (Wednesday) on National Signing Day and with the (bowl game) opportunity ahead of us on Jan. 2, transition is part of the process. With any turnover, the opportunity to improve is what excites me the most as we continue to move our program forward."
Patterson was the only assistant on Lovie Smith's final Illinois staff to keep a job with the Illini after Bielema's 2020 hiring. Patterson was in the midst of his fifth season with the team, spending the first three as tight ends coach.
Patterson joins defensive coordinator Walters and associate head coach/outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane in leaving Illinois this month. Kane also took a job on Walters' Purdue staff.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kaden Feagin was the lone running back to sign a National Letter of Intent with Illinois on Wednesday. The running backs room overseen this season by Patterson includes Chase Brown, a finalist for the 2022 Doak Walker Award as the top running back in college football.