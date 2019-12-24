CHAMPAIGN — College football’s small world keeps shrinking.
Latest Illinois example: the Redbox Bowl matchup against Cal.
Current Illini defensive line coach Austin Clark knows the Bears well and Berkeley even better.
From 2009-14, he spent six seasons playing on the Cal defensive line. He received his degree in American studies at the Pac-12 school.
Originally from Florida, Clark had an injured-filled Cal career, missing all or parts of three seasons before starting 11 games in 2014.
Clark stayed in Berkeley in 2015, serving on then-coach Sonny Dykes’ staff as a recruiting assistant.
“I learned a lot of lessons there,” Clark said. “They’ve got some really, really good players.”
After working a season at Cal, Clark began coaching. First at Southern Cal in 2016, then at Illinois starting in 2018. At 29, he remains one of the youngest full-time assistant coaches in the Power Five.
Clark has become a dynamic recruiter for the Illini (more on that later) and helped lure three important transfers away from Southern Cal.
On the field, Clark’s work is praised by both the players and the rest of the coaches.
His senior-led group helped Illinois boost its win total this season from four to six. Doubtful the team would have reached a bowl without the efforts of Jamal Milan, Tymir Oliver and pals.
Illinois first
Though he went to school at Cal, let’s be clear: Clark understands who signs his paychecks.
So, there is no question about Clark’s loyalty.
“(Cal) is the next team to beat,” Clark said. “It’s just another game for us. You know a few people on the staff. I’m fired up. We’ve got to get this one, for sure.”
Yes, he is happy to return to northern California.
“It is great area,” Clark said. “I was lucky I went there.”
There are more Cal ties for Clark. His fiance, Alyssa, is a former volleyball standout for the Bears.
Clark appreciates the opportunity. Better yet, it’s free. Hotels in the San Francisco area can be a bit on the pricey side. Especially during the holidays.
“You never think you’ll play them because we’re in the Big Ten,” Clark said. “So that’s different.”
He has been back to Berkeley before while on the staff at Southern Cal. The Trojans beat the Bears in 2017.
Now, his current team gets to experience it.
“I’m really, really excited for our guys,” Clark said. “You don’t get to do that in the Big Ten. We get to go across the country for a week. At the end of the day, I think our guys know bowl games are only fun when you win.”
The team is going to Alcatraz. Clark is familiar with the famous old prison.
“It’s cool,” Clark said. “A lot of history there.”
Rising star
Last Thursday, the Illinois coaches talked about the early signing period.
Clark’s sales pitch got easier when the current team started winning. Illinois upset No. 6 Wisconsin and clinched a bowl bid with a school-record 25-point rally at Michigan State.
“I think it definitely helps,” Clark said. “What we’re doing moving forward is going to help even more. There are kids who were bought in, even before all of this. All these (2020 recruits) were interested. It’s exciting. We’re not done yet, either.”
Illinois was able to pull defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton away from Mike Locksley and Maryland before signing day.
“A great kid, a smart kid, who wants to be in engineering,” Clark said. “I’m fired up about him.”
The Illini loaded up defensive linemen for the 2020 class, adding five players. So far, with six weeks to go before the next signing date on Feb. 5.
“We’re going to play 10-12 guys in a game potentially,” Clark said. “It’s a position where it takes a lot of banging, so you need a lot of depth.
“We’ve got five guys that fit exactly what we do.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.