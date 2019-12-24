Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Defensive Line Coach Austin Clark talks to players during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette ° Defensive Line Coach Austin Clark talks to players during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.