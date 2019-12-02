Hurricanes 81, Illini 79
WHAT HAPPENED
Miami guards Chris Lykes and DJ Vasiljevic hit dagger jumper after dagger jumper — even as Illinois erased most of its substantial first-half deficit. The key word there, however, is most, as the Illini couldn’t finish off the comeback.
WHAT IT MEANS
Illinois has now played two high-major teams. The first was a 21-point loss at Arizona. The second was nearly as bad at home before the Illini at least rallied. That means Illinois’ best win remains Hawaii.
WHAT’S NEXT
Hold on tight, Illini fans. The challenge gets exponentially harder the next two games as Big Ten play starts. Illinois heads to No. 3 Maryland on Saturday before a home game against No. 4 Michigan on Dec. 11.
Player of the game
Miami guard Chris Lykes
The diminutive Miami point guard had to fend off one of his own teammates for the game’s top honors, as DJ Vasiljevic put together a strong case of his own. Lykes led the Hurricanes by tying his career high with 28 points to go with four steals. He also drew what proved to be the game-winning charge on Ayo Dosunmu with 2.7 seconds to play and Illinois down 80-79.
Backcourt
Illinois D+ | Miami A+
Lykes and Vasiljevic (20 points) hit several contested jumpers late in the game. Made them, too. It was the wide-open looks they got early, though, that probably provided the necessary confidence for some late-game heroics. The Illini guards — led by Trent Frazier’s 14 points — just never found much of a sustainable rhythm at either end of the court for the full 40 minutes.
Frontcourt
Illinois A | Miami B-
Can’t fault the Illini big men for this one. For much of the game, the only good thing going for the Illinois offense was getting the ball to Kofi Cockburn. The 7-foot, 285-pound freshman center, per usual so far this season, delivered. Cockburn led the Illini with 23 points, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili came through with a solid overall performance with six points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Bench
Illinois C- | Miami D-
The Illini bench — at least in the second half — became just Da’Monte Williams and Alan Griffin. None of the other reserves played in Illinois’ comeback attempt. Griffin, back after a one-game suspension, finished with eight points, three rebounds and two blocks and made two strong defensive plays in the final minutes.
Overall
Illinois C | Miami B+
December is going to be a pivotal month for the Illini. The level of competition ratchets up significantly. Starting off with a loss puts Illinois behind the 8-ball immediately with tougher opponents coming in the next two games. Significantly tougher.