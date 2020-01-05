Player of the game
Illinois guard Alan Griffin
A third straight game with double digit scoring was only part of Griffin’s contributions Sunday night against Purdue. The 6-foot-5 sophomore led the Illini with 16 points. He also pulled down a career high 12 rebounds to post his first double-double at the college level. And don’t forget two blocks, including one on 6-9 forward Trevion Williams.
Backcourt
Illinois: A+
Purdue: F
Griffin’s big game obviously stood out, but so did what Trent Frazier did and both Ayo Dosunmu and Andres Feliz on a smaller scale. Frazier hunted his shot a little more — a positive sign — and joined Griffin in double figures with 12 points. Dosunmu chipped in seven rebounds, and Feliz finished with a game-high six assists.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B-
Purdue: F
Purdue went back to their starting lineup with Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms to match up better with Illinois’ size. It didn’t really work. Williams and Haarms combined for 11 points and 10 rebounds, while shooting 33 percent from the field. Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili countered with 18 points and 16 rebounds to help the Illini win the rebounding and points in the paint battles.
Bench
Illinois: A-
Purdue: F
Again, Griffin played the primary role in giving the Illini an edge when the starters headed to the bench. And while Feliz maybe wasn’t a serious scoring threat, he did hit a key three-pointer and worked well as a facilitator. Six points and five rebounds from Kipper Nichols wasn’t bad either.
Overall
Illinois: A
Purdue: F
The Illini weren’t perfect. There were still some empty possessions offensively where they just bogged down and couldn’t execute. But the defensive effort in holding Purdue to its lowest ever shooting percentage is notable, and if that can travel Illinois might be able to snatch what’s been a rare road win in the Big Ten this season. First chance to try is Wednesday at Wisconsin.