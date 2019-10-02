ROSEMONT — Brad Underwood has quickly pointed to Illinois basketball as an elite program ever since he got the job as head coach in March 2017. The preseason buzz that honestly started in the spring and gained momentum this summer paints a picture that the Illini might have the team to back up Underwood’s estimation of the program.
“I think we have a different swagger,” Underwood said Wednesday at Big Ten Media Day. “I think there’s a different feel about us just from the experience standpoint. I don’t think there’s that giddiness of the unexpected. I think we know now.
“We have the ability to have guys that can lead the young guys, that can lead the guys that maybe didn’t play as much last year. I think all those things are positive. And I think that there’s a confidence that comes with that.”
The one piece of being an elite program Underwood said Illinois has always had is a fan base. A fan base that has mostly stuck with the Illini through six consecutive seasons of missing the NCAA tournament.
“It has been a while,” Underwood said. “The program is one that we keep striving to get back to that elite status. Nothing would make me happier than — not just for our players, but for our fans — to get back and get in the tournament, be able to make a great run and continue to lay the foundation for what should be an every-year experience for us, and that’s being in the NCAA tournament.”
★ ★ ★
This offseason has thrown a different type of adversity at the Wisconsin basketball team. Losing assistant coach Howard Moore for the season after the car accident that claimed the life of his wife and daughter and compromised his own health is something Badgers’ coach Greg Gard said he didn’t initially know how to handle.
“It’s uncharted territory,” Gard said. “There’s not a manual for how do you handle those things. We’ve always had a very tight-knit family or group with our program, and I think it’s in these times that you really lean on each other.
“You never know what’s coming around the corner. I think that’s one thing we’ve learned. You obviously appreciate every day, don’t take anything for granted. You always talk about those things in terms of athletics or the sport arena. And now you have a real-life experience that everybody is having to walk through that puts a whole different light and takes it to a whole different level.”
★ ★ ★
Fred Hoiberg spent a lot of time this winter in East Lansing, Mich. Fired by the Chicago Bulls in early December after a 5-19 start, he had free time to fill. Waking up, drinking coffee, watching game shows and doing puzzles didn’t cut it.
So Hoiberg filled part of his free time by visiting his son, Jack, at Michigan State and watching Tom Izzo’s Spartans practice.
“For me, it was more beneficial to go up and watch the practices because Jack had a huge role running the scout team as the point guard,” Hoiberg said. “I’d spent days with Coach Izzo — even on a gameday we spent three hours together just writing ideas up on the board and talking about different things Xs and Os-wise.
“But I have relied on him, and I’ve talked to him a lot. You know, I consider him a very good friend in this business, and there’s not a better guy to lean on than Coach Izzo, who’s done as much as he has and who’s respected as much as he is.”
Now Hoiberg and Izzo will coach against each other. The new Nebraska coach probably won’t be quite as welcome or have quite as much freedom when he visits East Lansing.
“I’ve enjoyed the chalk talks with Fred,” Izzo said. “Now he probably won’t share those same things with me.”
★ ★ ★
A couple months ago, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery didn’t even consider the idea that Jordan Bohannon would be available this season. The Hawkeyes’ point guard had hip surgery this offseason, and his availability for the 2019-20 season is still unclear.
But with practices starting in Iowa City this past Saturday, Bohannon is closer than McCaffery expected.
“I would have said eight weeks ago, seven weeks ago, we’re playing it without him,” McCaffery said. “Now there’s, I think, the possibility. He’s not playing, but he’s dribbling and shooting and doing some things. We’re trying not to put pressure on him in any way, shape or form. I want him to be able to play his senior year as pain-free as possible.
“So we’re planning as if he’s not playing. If he plays, we’ll be thrilled that he is, and he’ll be able to jump back in because of how good he is and because he’s our senior leader.”
★ ★ ★
Maryland checking in at No. 2 in the official unofficial Big Ten media preseason poll earlier this week was based primarily on the depth of talent the Terrapins return this season. Senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr., of course, is the unquestioned leader, but sophomore big man Jalen Smith could be poised for a breakout season.
“Jalen, obviously, we’re glad he’s back,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “We don’t call him ‘Sticks’ anymore. We call him ‘Logs’ because he’s gotten so much bigger. He never has his shirt on anymore. He’s always trying to show his upper body off.”
The improvements the 6-foot-10, 225-pound Smith has made in his game are notable to Turgeon, too.
“He’s become a much better perimeter defender,” Turgeon said. “We’ve worked on everything. I think with Jalen, we just want more consistency, and that’s what he wants, too, and he should be able to do that for us this year.”