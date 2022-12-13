CHAMPAIGN — The conclusion of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge this year after nearly a quarter century of marquee nonconference games between the two conferences created a hole in Illinois' schedule moving forward. A hole Illini coach Brad Underwood clearly already had plans to fill.
“We’re going to set about to fill that void with another high major game and start another series," the Illinois coach said last month.
Consider Illinois' marquee nonconference game slot filled for the next two seasons. The Illini announced Tuesday afternoon they would play a home-and-home series with Tennessee in 2023 and 2024. Illinois will travel to Knoxville, Tenn., for a Dec. 9, 2023, game and then host the Volunteers on Dec. 14, 2024, in Champaign.
"We are excited to schedule a marquee series with the University of Tennessee," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in the official release. "These will be great early season tests for our program to compete against talented and successful Tennessee teams led by their tremendous coach in Rick Barnes."
"My philosophy remains the same every year: to put together an extremely challenging nonconference schedule that will ultimately prepare us for the rigors of Big Ten play. In addition to benefiting our team, it is great for college basketball — and especially the fans — to have high-level games like this played on college campuses."
Tennessee is currently 9-1 and checks in as the No. 6 team in the nation in the Associated Press Top 25. The Vols have been mostly successful under Barnes, who is in his seventh season leading the team after nearly two decades at Texas. Tennessee is 159-82 overall in Barnes' tenure and reached the Sweet 16 in 2018-19.
Illinois and Tennessee have played just three times, and the Vols hold a 2-1 advantage in the series. The first game between the teams was a 66-42 Tennessee win in the Volunteer Classic on Dec. 15, 1967, in Knoxville. The Vols also won 54-51 in another home game on Dec. 10, 1985, while Illinois won 103-79 in Champaign on Jan. 17, 1988.