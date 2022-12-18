CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema and Aaron Henry spent the early part of this week in Mississippi recruiting. It paid off Sunday with a commitment from junior college cornerback Kaleb Patterson.
It was a quick end to Patterson’s recruitment. At least on the Illini front. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound cornerback didn’t receive his Illinois offer until Friday. Less than 48 hours he was committed as the second JUCO prospect in the Illini’s 2023 class and 21st overall commit.
Patterson had other offers from Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Austin Peay, Indiana, Liberty, Jacksonville State, Kent State, Memphis, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy and UTSA. He initially released a top three of Indiana, South Alabama and Coastal Carolina on Nov. 24 before picking up the Memphis and Illinois offers this week.
Patterson played just a single season at Pearl River C.C. in Poplarville, Miss. He finished his freshman season with 12 tackles, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. The Byram, Miss., native had 35 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception in his senior season at nearby Terry (Miss.) High School.
The commitment from Patterson addresses a position of need for Illinois ahead of the 2023 season. The Illini will return starting cornerback Taz Nicholson, but consensus All-American Devon Witherspoon declared for the NFL draft on Saturday and part-time cornerback/mostly nickel back Quan Martin and backup cornerback Terrell Jennings both exhausted their final season of eligibility this fall.
Patterson was ranked as a three-star JUCO recruit and among the top 20 in the nation at that level by 247Sports. Illinois also has a commitment from three-star Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) offensive lineman Dez’Mond Schuster. Adding Patterson has Illinois’ 2023 recruiting class ranked seventh in the Big Ten and 40th nationally, per 247Sports. The early signing period opens Wednesday and runs through Friday.