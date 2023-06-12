CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has now tripled its number of commitments in the Class of 2024 after its major recruiting weekend. The latest commit — the fourth Monday and sixth total in less than 24 hours — came from three-star Imhotep Institute Charter School (Pa.) offensive lineman Zafir Stewart.
Stewart is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound prospect is listed as an offensive tackle by Rivals and an interior offensive linemen by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN. Stewart was also being recruited by Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Toledo and West Virginia.
Stewart helped Imhotep Charter go 10-3 last fall. The Panthers reached the Class 5A PIAA state championship game before losing 28-14 to Pine-Richland. Stewart blocked for a balanced Imhotep Charter offense that rushed for 1,852 yards and passed for 1,796 yards.
Landing a commitment from Stewart gives Illinois nine committed recruits in the Class of 2024. The Illini's class is still ranked 12th in the Big Ten ahead of Maryland and Michigan State but has now jumped to 38th nationally, per 247Sports.