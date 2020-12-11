CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith is big on rivalries.
The first words out of his mouth on Monday afternoon leading up to Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff between Illinois (2-4) and No. 15 Northwestern (5-1) in Evanston were, “There’s nothing like rivalry week.”
When did Smith realize the Illini-Wildcats series fell into that category?
“I know exactly when I got indoctrinated into it: when I became the head football coach here,” Smith said. “No matter what level of football you play, there’s a team that you want to beat a little bit more than everybody else. That’s definitely the case this week.”
But the 114th game between Illinois and Northwestern — the fifth in Smith’s tenure — is far from Smith’s only experience with football rivalries. After all, he coached the Bears in 19 games against the Packers from 2004 through 2012, posting an 8-11 record in that storied rivalry. And Smith puts significant emphasis on their importance beyond just a single game.
“When I was in the NFL, one of the questions I asked the guys always (was), ‘How did you do against your rival? What was your record against your rival?’” Smith said. “Because normally ... the best of what someone is, you get on that rivalry game.”
Smith’s belief in this dates back to his time as an athlete at Big Sandy High School in Texas. He lists Winona and Hawkins, each within 5 miles of Big Sandy, as the football program’s chief rivals.
“Thirty-four in my graduating class,” Smith said. “In order for you to be talked about for years to come, you have to do well with your rival game.”
That final point is at the heart of motivation for Illinois seniors like defensive end Owen Carney Jr. and linebacker Milo Eifler, both of whom are trying to prevent Northwestern from winning a sixth consecutive game in the series. It’s the longest Wildcats win streak in the matchup’s history.
“We don’t really need any words or any extra spice,” Carney said. “We really want to get this one, (and) not just for a W in the column. We want to get it to say we beat them. I’ve been here four years and I’ve never beaten them, and I would love to beat them.”
That would be a significant feather in the Illini’s cap considering Northwestern is slated to face No. 3 Ohio State in next Saturday’s Big Ten championship game.
What’s even more crucial to Illinois, however, is returning the Land of Lincoln Trophy to Champaign-Urbana.
“Just talking about the rivalry game within itself, that’s enough for you to really want to win in the worst way,” Smith said. “But for us, five years is too long. We have ended some streaks (recently), and we’re looking to end another one this week.”
Both Carney and Eifler acknowledged they seek respect from the Wildcats after multiple years of winding up on the wrong side of the scoreboard against them.
“Watching some plays from the sidelines, playing in some snaps ... I know for a fact that we don’t have their respect,” Carney said. “I’ve always felt like we were better than them, that we are the better team, and I feel like it’s going to show on Saturday.”
Eifler said the rivalry concept changes between high school and college. In his mind, it grows from an enhanced form of homecoming to being “more about respect.”
“You beat the other team, that team has to give you that respect,” Eifler said. “That’s where it takes that gap from high school to the next level.”
This isn’t to say the Illini are going to shower the Wildcats with pregame praise anytime soon.
Eifler revealed that in either 2018 or 2019 he noticed Northwestern printed with a lowercase first letter on the team’s internal schedule.
“I was like, ‘This is the only team in lowercase, so it has to be some rival or some team we don’t really like,’” Eifler said. “And I asked Coach, and he was like, ‘Yeah, we always do that. They’re our rivals.’”