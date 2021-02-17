Early bird
Even amid a pandemic, the Big Ten women’s basketball schedule has largely followed a similar pattern, with midweek games — usually on Thursday nights — and Sunday games. The makeup of Illinois’ schedule has been no different with five Thursday night games and five Sunday games through the Illini’s first 13 Big Ten games. That makes Wednesday’s noon tip at No. 9 Maryland (14-2, 10-1 Big Ten) on BTN a true anomaly for the Illini (3-13, 1-12). Getting to College Park, Md., was made more difficult by a snowstorm that hit Champaign on Monday night into Tuesday, with Illinois practicing Tuesday morning before an afternoon charter flight out east. “It did put a little bit of a crunch in,” Illini coach Nancy Fahey said. “It caused us to miss a practice. We’ve been pretty busy (Tuesday), making sure we get everything done.”
Bombs away?
Maryland not only leads the Big Ten in scoring (91.7 points per game), but three-point shooting percentage (40.5 percent). Senior guard Katie Benzan has made a team-high 59 three-pointers, while Ashley Owusu’s 19.3 points per game pace the Terps. “They run a lot of ball-screen actions. They do a lot of pick and pops,” Fahey said of the Terrapins, who have been held under 80 points in only two of their 16 games this season. Maryland scored a season-low 72 points in an 81-72 loss to Missouri State on Nov. 28 in Estero, Fla. “And so, your scheming on those ball screens is going to be important. ... Our job is to play team defense, get a hand up in the face (of shooters) and try to crowd the lane a little bit and make them not have lanes to the basket.”
Gaining attention
Two of Jeanae Terry’s toughest games this season have come against Indiana, including a five-point outing in Sunday’s 58-50 loss to the Hoosiers at State Farm Center. That performance broke a string of five consecutive games, in which the sophomore guard scored in double figures. “Adjusting to that and knowing the scout is out there,” Fahey said of the added attention Terry is getting from opposing teams, “she takes that as a challenge, in a good way.”
Limiting freebiesA clear frustration from Fahey after Sunday’s home loss to Indiana was how Illinois sent the Hoosiers to the free-throw line 30 times. Doing the same thing against Maryland wouldn’t be ideal. The Terrapins, after all, are shooting a league-best 79.4 percent on free throws. “You have to stay square on them,” Fahey said of the way to avoid foul trouble against Maryland. “If you open up your hips, they’re so fast and they’re so strong, they’ll just take it (to the basket).”