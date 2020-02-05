CHAMPAIGN — Illinois isn't coming up empty handed on the second signing day on the college football recruiting calendar after all. The Illini signed Tahveon "Taz" Nicholson on Wednesday morning — less than 24 hours after four-star, in-state wide receiver Jadon Thompson flipped to Cincinnati.
Nicholson is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back out of Jacksonville, Fla. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 2019 and spent this past season at Palmetto Prep in Columbia, S.C. The one-time Florida Atlantic commit is ranked as a two-star athlete by Rivals and a three-star athlete by 247Sports.
Adding Nicholson bumps Illinois' 2020 recruiting class to 13 players. He's also the seventh Florida native in the group, joining quarterback Deuce Spann, offensive lineman Blaise Sparks and defensive linemen Cooper Davis, Tre'Von Riggins, Jer'Zhan Newton and Quinton McCoy.
Illinois signing Nicholson didn't alter its national class ranking much, however. The Illini's 2020 group is still ranked last in the Big Ten by both Rivals and 247Sports and 86th and 85th in those respective national rankings.