Illini sign 12 on first day of early signing period
The last of the Florida recruits (Quinton McCoy) is officially on board, which should wrap things up today for the Illini since Jadon Thompson won't be signing.
SIGNED ✍️Welcome to the #Illini family, @QuintonMcCoy30!
Quinton McCoy
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: Defensive tackle
Hometown: Valrico, Fla.
High school: Bloomingdale
Ranking: Rivals — 2 star; 247Sports — No. 109 defensive tackle, 3 star
Other high major offers: Iowa State, Louisville
Of note: McCoy helped anchor the center of the Bloomingdale defense during his senior season with 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Florida » Champaign
Another Florida recruit, and this one was a Signing Day flip from Maryland.
SIGNED ✍️Welcome to the #Illini family, @Johnny5Newton!
Jer’Zhan Newton
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 255 pounds
Position: Defensive tackle
Hometown: St. Petersburg, Fla.
High School: Clearwater Central Catholic
Raking: Rivals — 3 star; 247Sports — No. 42 strong side defensive end, 3 star
Other high major offers: Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, North Carolina, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia
Of note: Illinois flipped Newton from Maryland on Signing Day, making for three straight additions from St. Petersburg in addition to quarterback Deuce Spann and defensive tackle Tre’Von Riggins. Newton had 104 tackles, 29 1/2 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and three forced fumbles as a senior.
Florida » Champaign
Run of Florida recruits continues with quarterback Deuce Spann.
SIGNED ✍️Welcome to the #Illini family, @deuce_spann!
Gregory “Deuce” Spann
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: Quarterback
Hometown: St. Petersburg, Fla.
High school: Lakewood
Ranking: Rivals — No. 22 dual threat quarterback, 3 star; 247Sports — No. 32 dual threat quarterback, 3 star
Other high major offers: Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Virginia Tech
Of note: Spann committed to Illinois the day after the Illini lost a commitment from three-star Georgia quarterback CJ Dixon. Spann put up serious numbers in his senior season at Lakewood, completing 117 of 253 passes for 1,937 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 100 times for 847 yards and 10 more touchdowns.
Florida » Champaign
The newest addition to Illinois' 2020 class is officially on board, as the Florida recruits keep coming.
SIGNED ✍️Welcome to the #Illini family, @VonRiggins!
Tre’Von Riggins
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 265 pounds
Position: Defensive tackle
Hometown: St. Petersburg, Fla.
High school: Lakewood
Ranking: Rivals — No. 31 strong side defensive, 3 star; 247Sports — No. 77 defensive tackle, 3 star
Other high major offers: Arizona State, Florida, Miami, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee
Of note: Riggins officially flipped to Illinois on Sunday after being committed to Miami since his sophomore year of high school. Finished senior season at Lakewood with 38 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, three sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Florida » Champaign
Illinois managed to flip defensive end Cooper Davis from Missouri, and now the Florida product is officially an Illini.
SIGNED ✍️Welcome to the #Illini family, @CooperrDavis!
Cooper Davis
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 245 pounds
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Melbourne, Fla.
High school: Viera
Ranking: Rivals — No. 34 strong side defensive end, 3 star; 247Sports — No. 68 strong side defensive end, 3 star
Other high major offers: Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia
Of note: Illinois flipped Davis from Missouri after the Tigers fired coach Barry Odom. Davis will bring a productive résumé to Champaign after leading Viera this fall with 103 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, 13 pass breakups and one interception.
Florida » Champaign
Second JUCO transfer now officially an Illini, as Anthony Shipton is heading east from California to join Lovie Smith's team.
SIGNED ✍️Welcome to the #Illini family, @AnthonyShipton!
Anthony Shipton
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 305 pounds
Position: Defensive tackle
Hometown: Villa Park, Calif.
Previous school: Cerritos College (Calif.)
Ranking: Rivals — 3 star; 247Sports — No. 12 JUCO defensive tackle, 3 star
Other high major offers: Arizona
Of note: Shipton improved across the board in his sophomore season at Cerritos and finished the year with 40 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
California » Champaign
Now both Trinity Catholic (Mo.) standouts have signed, with James Frenchie joining current and future teammate Reggie Love.
SIGNED ✍️Another one from STL 🙌Welcome to the #Illini family, @Jay_DaKidd01!
James Frenchie
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: Wide receiver
Hometown: St. Louis
High school: Trinity Catholic
Ranking: Rivals — No. 40 athlete, 3 star; 247Sports — No. 111 wide receiver, 3 star
Other high major offers: Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee
Of note: Frenchie led Trinity Catholic in receiving with 35 catches for 457 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 46 times for 285 yards and six more touchdowns.
#huSTLe
The Trinity Catholic (Mo.) to Illinois pipeline continues. Running back Reggie Love is the highest-ranked recruit, so far, to sign.
SIGNED ✍️Another one from STL 👏Welcome to the #Illini family, @Reggie22x!
Reggie Love
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: Running back
Hometown: St. Louis
High school: Trinity Catholic
Ranking: Rivals — No. 8 all-purpose back, 4 star; No. 56 running back, 3 star
Other high major offers: Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Utah, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin
Of note: Love fractured his left ankle on Sept. 7 in Trinity Catholic’s early season loss to East St. Louis. Love did play a key role in the Titans’ 2018 state championship, rushing for 539 yards and six touchdowns on 76 carries out of a loaded backfield.
#huSTLe
Make that all three offensive tackles signed with Kevin Tyler's NLI in hand.
SIGNED ✍️Welcome to the #Illini family, @big_kevoo!
Kevin Tyler
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 295 pounds
Position: Offensive tackle
Hometown: St. Louis
High school: Ritenour
Ranking: Rivals — 2 star; 247Sports — No. 86 offensive tackle, 3 star
Other high major offers: Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, Syracuse
Of note: Ritenour was a predominantly run-first team — albeit fairly unsuccessful as a whole offensively — this fall with Tyler blocking up front. The Huskies (1-9) rushed for 1,766 yards.
#huSTLe
Another offensive tackle in the fold in Florida native Blaise Sparks.
SIGNED ✍️Welcome to the #Illini family, @b_sparks70!
Blaise Sparks
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 300 pounds
Position: Offensive tackle
Hometown: North Fort Myers, Fla.
High school: North Fort Myers
Ranking: Rivals — 3 star; 247Sports — No. 168 offensive tackle, 3 star
Other high major offers: Pittsburgh, Rutgers
Of note: Sparks blocked for a run-heavy North Fort Myers offense. The Red Knights (7-4) rushed for 3,326 yards and 34 touchdowns in the 2019 season.
Florida » Champaign
Make that a pair of NLIs signed and delivered before 7 a.m. Close on Lavar Gardner's heels was offensive tackle Phifer Griffin.
SIGNED ✍️Welcome to the #Illini family, Phifer Griffin!
Phifer Griffin
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 290 pounds
Position: Offensive tackle
Hometown: Monroe, N.C.
High school: Union Academy
Ranking: Rivals — 2 star; 247Sports — No. 77 offensive tackle, 3 star
Other high major offers: West Virginia
Of note: Griffin, who committed to Illinois in July, helped a run-based Union Academy offense rack up 2,806 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns this fall. The Cardinals finished the year 6-5.
NC » Champaign
It's an early start in Champaign. The first NLI has already arrived from JUCO linebacker Lavar Gardner.
The first NLI is IN. ✍️Welcome to the #Illini family, @LavargardnerJr!
Lavar Gardner
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: Linebacker
Hometown: Atlanta
Previous school: Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.)
Ranking: Rivals — 2 star; 247Sports — No. 1 JUCO athlete; 3 star
Other high major offers: Nebraska
Of note: Gardner started his college career at Samford before transferring to Hutchinson before the 2019 season. He made an immediate impact for the Blue Dragons, finishing the year with 65 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Atlanta » Champaign
The early signing period has been the only highlight for Illinois football in December since its inception in 2017. Today? Well, it's simply an aside from the main storyline this December. The Illini are bowl bound. Practices are underway, and the matchup with California in the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif., is just 12 days away.
That doesn't mean the start of this year's early signing period is any less important. Illinois is counting on the players it signs today — plus more in February during the regular period — will be able to help make bowl games more of a regular thing.
Illinois currently has 12 commitments in the Class of 2020. Not all 12 will sign today. Per multiple reports (and first by WCIA's Bret Behrens), the team's highest ranked recruit — Naperville Central wide receiver Jadon Thompson — will sign instead in February.
So that leaves 11 names to keep an eye on today. At least. There is a potential recruitment flip the Illini might pull off to add to their class, as they try to sway three-star defensive tackle Jerzhan Newton from Maryland.
Even the potential to add Newton won't change the nature of Illinois' 2020 class that much. The Illini currently rank 14th — as in last — in the Big Ten per both 247Sports and Rivals.
