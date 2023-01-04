EVANSTON — Illinois men's basketball looked like it had gotten some things figured out during halftime of Wednesday's game against Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
After falling behind 31-27 through 20 minutes, the Illini busted out intermission on a 10-2 run to jump in front of the Wildcats 37-33.
Then, the first-half problems began rearing their collective ugly head once more.
And those issues never faded away, as Illinois was handed a loss by its in-state opponent — 71-60 — for the first time in the last nine games between these programs.
Foul trouble. Suspect passing and ball control. Questionable shot selection. Inconsistent offensive decision-making.
These were among the most noteworthy woes to plague the Illini (9-5), who fell to 0-3 in Big Ten Conference play thanks to Northwestern (11-3).
After a layup by Dain Dainja with just under 13 minutes remaining in the second half, the Wildcats went on a 13-0 run that included four three-point baskets, with two of those coming from Ty Berry.
Freshman Jayden Epps broke that streak with a mid-range jumper. But the Wildcats kept creating more pain for the Illini afterward, rattling off nine consecutive points that included five free throw makes.
Just like that, Illinois trailed 60-45 with less than six minutes remaining in regulation.
And while the Illini eventually did cut their deficit to as little as eight points, it felt as though Brad Underwood's players were going through the motions of what eventually became its third league loss in a row.
Illinois committed 29 fouls and afforded Northwestern 40 free throws while shooting 10 of its own. The Illini committed 15 turnovers to the Wildcats' eight.
The visitors simply weren't clean enough to pull off a victory, even against a Northwestern team that gave Illinois plenty of chances to get back in the game.
"Our halfcourt defense was really, really good. The numbers don't lie. It was tremendous," Underwood said. "The discipline, that's on me. I just don't have these guys doing anything that resembles basketball on the offensive end. Nothing."
Matthew Mayer paced the Illini with 17 points and hauled in seven rebounds before fouling out. Epps provided 11 points but also fouled out. Terrence Shannon Jr. chipped in nine points, seven assists and five rebounds before — you guessed it — fouling out. Coleman Hawkins (10 points, five rebounds) and Dain Dainja (nine points, nine rebounds) were Illinois' other statistical leaders.
"We have to start playing with better toughness on the offensive end," Underwood said. "If I could stop the play after every field goal and diagram what I want to run, we’re pretty good. … In the flow of things, we’re not playing very well."
Chase Audige's 21 points and Boo Buie's 15 points for Northwestern came on 5-of-14 and 2-of-13 shooting from the field, respectively. But the former was aided by four made three-pointers and a 7-of-8 free throw ledger, while the latter sank 11 of 12 free throw tries.
Berry tossed in 13 points for the Wildcats, who picked up eight points and seven rebounds from Brooks Barnhizer plus seven points and six boards from Matthew Nicholson.
"Every time we ran our plays, we were successful. We've just got to take care of the ball," Shannon said. "We're going to handle (adversity) good. I'm going to make sure (my teammates) handle it good. I'm going to make sure everybody's in good spirits. Next game, we've got Wisconsin coming in our home. ... We've got to get that win. We're going to knock them off."