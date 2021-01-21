As of Wednesday night, Illinois football had landed commitments from three college transfers since Bret Bielema took over the program on Dec. 19.
The number grew to four on Thursday morning. And the athlete the Illini snagged this time comes from the most recognizable school in recent college football history.
Alabama defensive back Eddie Smith tweeted his verbal commitment to Illinois, eight days after announcing his entry into the transfer portal and 10 days after the Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State in the latest national championship game.
"Thank God for another opportunity #Committed #Illini," Smith tweeted.
The 6-foot, 196-pound player out of Slidell, La., spent the last three years at Alabama. He competed in six games during his freshman season of 2018, primarily on special teams, before redshirting as a sophomore after seeing time in just one game. Smith took part in two of the Crimson Tide's 13 games this year.
Smith was recruited as a cornerback in the Class of 2018, rated three stars by Rivals and 247sports. He held 25 offers, including one from Missouri — where new Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters worked at that time.
Smith joins North Carolina State linebacker C.J. Hart Jr., East Carolina running back Chase Hayden and Michigan State fullback/tight end Max Rosenthal in joining the Illini as a transfer from another college. Smith also joins a defensive backs room that returns starter Tony Adams but will be without Nate Hobbs, who entered the transfer portal.