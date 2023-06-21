PINCKNEYVILLE — Karsen Konkel on Wednesday morning became the first tight end to commit to Illinois football's Class of 2024.
The Illini later Wednesday managed to flip a defensive back commitment from a Big Ten opponent, when Florida's Vernon Woodward III announced a pledge to Illinois after previously being linked to Wisconsin.
Pinckneyville senior-to-be Konkel verbalized his commitment via social media with the caption "100% COMMITTED" and a picture of himself in Illini gear.
Winter Park (Fla.) senior-to-be Woodward publicized his commitment similarly, captioning a social media post "respect it I'm home" with photos of himself in Illinois equipment. He previously committed to Wisconsin earlier this month.
Konkel is listed as a three-star recruit by both 247sports and Rivals. Beyond Illinois, he possessed offers from Arkansas, Ball State, Boston College, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Indiana, Lindenwood, Michigan State, Northern Illinois, Pitt, Southern Illinois and Virginia Tech.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Konkel played in five of Pinckneyville's nine games during a 3-6 campaign last fall. He hauled in one pass — a 28-yard touchdown throw — and carried the ball 25 times for 170 yards and one score. He also made 21 tackles and three tackles for loss on defense.
Woodward is listed as a three-star recruit by both 247sports and Rivals. Beyond Illinois and Wisconsin, he carried offers from Boston College, Central Florida, Cincinnati, UConn, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Purdue, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, Virginia, West Virginia and Western Kentucky.
The 6-2, 180-pound Woodward transferred to Winter Park for his senior season after previously playing at another Florida high school, Orange City University.
Woodward played in all 10 of Orange City's games during a 3-7 season last fall. The cornerback contributed 57 tackles, two pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries along the way.
Konkel and Woodward bring Illinois' Class of 2024 up to 11 total members.
Konkel joins quarterback Trey Petty, receiver Carlos Orr and linemen Brandon Hansen and Zafir Stewart as offensive commits. Woodward slides into the Illini Class of 2024 defensive ranks along with linemen Eddie Tuerk, Demetrius John and Angelo McCullom and linebacker Easton Baker. Athlete Tysean Griffin rounds out the class so far.
Konkel also is the fourth in-state commit in the Illini's Class of 2024, following the pledges of Hansen, Tuerk and Griffin.